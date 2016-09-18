Van den Hurk returns to Hawks in winning form

With the Pacific League pennant race as tight as can be, Rick Van den Hurk threw six solid innings for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in an 8-5 win over the Orix Buffaloes on Sunday afternoon.

The Dutch international, who had not pitched on the first team since May 31 due to a smorgasbord of ailments, allowed two runs on six hits and a walk, while striking out seven to improve his record to 7-1. The win kept the Hawks in the league lead, a half-game ahead of the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters.

Before 38,500 at Yafuoku Dome, the Hawks took a three-run lead in the first off Nobuyoshi Yamada (1-7). Seiichi Uchikawa hit the third of three one-out singles to break the ice. A throwing error made it 2-0 and Yuki Yoshimura’s sacrifice fly capped the rally.

Yamada allowed three runs, one earned, in three innings, and the Buffaloes bullpen proved no more successful.

Orix scored on an RBI single by impressive rookie Masataka Yoshida in the top of the third, but Nobuhiro Matsuda’s 25th home run canceled that out in the fourth inning.

A dropped ball in center by the Buffaloes allowed two more Hawks runs to score in the fifth. After the teams traded runs in the sixth, Matsuda hit another solo shot in the eighth. Yoshio Itoi hit a two-run homer in the ninth to cap a three-run Buffaloes rally off reliever Yuito Mori. It was Itoi’s fifth homer in three games.

Fighters 4, Marines 2

At Sapporo Dome, rookie Hirotoshi Takanashi (10-2) allowed a run in six innings, Shohei Otani broke a 1-1 tie with an RBI single, and Brandon Laird hit his 37th home run as Hokkaido Nippon Ham beat Chiba Lotte.

Eagles 10, Lions 2

At Seibu Prince Dome, rookie Tomohiro Anraku (2-5) allowed a run in eight innings and his teammates racked up a season-high 20 hits in a win over Seibu that pushed the Eagles ahead of the Lions into fourth place.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Dragons 8, Swallows 1

At Jingu Stadium, teenage southpaw Shinnosuke Ogasawara (2-5) walked six over 6⅔ scoreless innings and Nobumasa Fukuda hit a two-run, first-inning homer off Hirofumi Yamanaka (6-12) as Chunichi’s win over Tokyo Yakult clinched a spot in the postseason for the second-place Yomiuri Giants.

BayStars 6, Carp 3 (10)

At Yokohama Stadium, the BayStars’ Jose Lopez hit a two-run, sixth-inning homer and sealed the win over Hiroshima with a 10th-inning, three-run blast.

Giants at Tigers — ppd.