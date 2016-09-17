Nishikori, Sugita win easily as Japan beats Ukraine in Davis Cup playoff

Kei Nishikori and Yuichi Sugita defeated Artem Smirnov and Sergiy Stakhovsky in straight sets as Japan won its Davis Cup World Group playoff 3-0 against Ukraine on Saturday.

Nishikori and Sugita won 6-3, 6-0, 6-3 to make quick work of Smirnov-Stakhovsky at Utsubo Tennis Center in Osaka, helping Japan keep its place in the World Group for the 2017 season.

A night after Yoshihito Nishioka and Taro Daniel gave Japan a commanding lead with wins in singles, the Nishikori-Sugita duo was in control of the match from start to finish against a Ukrainian pair that never seemed to be in it.

Japan converted nine of 15 break point opportunities during the 1 hour, 38 minute contest. Smirnov’s return on match point went long as Nishikori thrived in his first pairing with Sugita.

In Glasgow, Scotland, Argentina is in sight of a first Davis Cup final since 2011 after taking a 2-0 lead over titleholder Britain thanks to singles wins by Juan Martin del Potro and Guido Pella in the semifinal on Friday.

Del Potro ended Andy Murray’s 14-match winning streak in the Davis Cup, coming through 6-4, 5-7, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-4 in 5 hours, 7 minutes to gain a measure of revenge after losing the Olympic final to Murray last month. It was the longest match of both players’ careers.

Pella beat Kyle Edmund 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-3, 6-2, meaning the Argentines can clinch victory with a day to spare in Glasgow if they win the doubles on Saturday. Federico Delbonis and Leonardo Mayer are scheduled to play the Murray brothers, Andy and Jamie.

Whether Andy Murray plays is open to question.

Being taken the distance against Del Potro was exactly what Murray didn’t need at the end of his long summer of tennis in which he won both the Wimbledon and Olympic titles for the second time. He looked almost out on his feet at times in an energy-sapping final set, and couldn’t handle the barrage of forehand shots by the rejuvenated Del Potro.

“I’m very proud of how I fought, I did fantastic,” Murray said. “I fought for every point, tried as best as I could. That’s all you can do.

“It was very fine margins. That happens in tennis and sport sometimes. It could have gone either way.”

Del Potro gained the crucial break in the fifth set at the third opportunity, reaching Murray’s angled volley with a forehand winner down the line to go 4-3 ahead, and he served out for the match, clinching victory with an ace and a big growl.

Murray had never previously lost a home singles match in the Davis Cup.