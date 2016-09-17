Dragons pitcher Oguma makes mark with bat, arm in victory over Carp

Chunichi starter Ryosuke Oguma threw 5-2/3 strong innings and opened the scoring to pace the Dragons to a 5-3 victory over the Hiroshima Carp on Saturday.

Oguma (5-2) scattered four hits and allowed one run on the mound at Mazda Stadium and drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single to left field in his at-bat in the fourth inning.

Capitalizing on an error by Carp center fielder Yoshihiro Maru in the fifth, Nobumasa Fukuda got an RBI hit, Naomichi Donoue was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Shota Sugiyama followed with a sacrifice fly to give the Dragons a 5-1 lead.

Closer Shinji Tajima pitched a perfect ninth with three consecutive infield grounders to pick up his 17th save.

“I was able to pitch strikes with my breaking balls so that gave me a little confidence boost,” the 26-year-old Oguma said. “I was out to retire the batters at all costs.”

Maru’s two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth was too little, too late for the Central League champion, and Hiroshima’s winning streak stopped at four.

Bradin Hagens (7-5) took the loss after giving up five runs — four of them earned — on seven hits while walking five in a 94-pitch outing.

Swallows 5, Giants 2

At Tokyo Dome, Akihisa Nishida doubled home the game-tying run and Yasushi Iihara drove in the go-ahead run in a four-run sixth as Tokyo Yakult came from behind to beat Yomiuri.

Kyohei Muranaka (7-3), who came on in the fifth, picked up the win and Ryo Akiyoshi (18) got the last five outs.

BayStars 6, Tigers 3

At Koshien Stadium, Hiroyuki Shirasaki struck a solo homer and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo hit a two-out bases-clearing double in the fifth to lift Yokohama over Hanshin.

Guillermo Moscoso (5-7) tossed six innings, limiting the Tigers offense to a Mauro Gomez two-run shot in the first.