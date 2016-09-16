Okinoumi, Goeido remain unbeaten

Top-ranked maegashira Okinoumi added ozeki Kotoshogiku to his list of major scalps on Friday.

As a result, he remained unbeaten and tied for the lead on the sixth day of action at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament.

Okinoumi looked to be heading to his first defeat of the 15-day basho at Ryogoku Kokugikan as Kotoshogiku surged forward to put him up against the straw bales.

But the maegashira spotted an opening and turned the tables before taking the relegation-threatened ozeki down with a textbook kotenage armlock throw.

Kotoshogiku, the surprise champion of the New Year Basho here in January, dropped to 4-2.

Okinoumi has pulled off a number of giant-killing acts at this tournament, beating two yokozuna and three ozeki.

He is tied at the top with Goeido, who outslugged sekiwake Takayasu (4-2) before bundling him over the ridge.

Goeido and Kotoshogiku both need a majority of wins in this tournament to retain their ozeki rank for the Kyushu Basho in November.

“I have still got a way to go before I have a winning record so have to keep my eye on the ball,” Okinoumi said.

He added: “I am trying to keep (being tied for the lead) out of my mind and will just keep on giving my best.”

Mongolian yokozuna Harumafuji stayed firmly in the hunt for a second consecutive championship in a three-way tie for second at 5-1, posting a controlling win in his bout against third-ranked Takanoiwa (2-4).

Yokozuna Kakuryu defeated Brazilian-born komusubi Kaisei (1-5) with a twisting overarm throw in the day’s final bout and is a win further back at 4-2.

Promotion-chasing ozeki Kisenosato (4-2) got a right-handed grip on Shodai’s mawashi and shunted the struggling No. 2 maegashira out to a sixth loss.

Mongolian ozeki Terunofuji took down second-ranked Tochinoshin (1-5) with an overarm throw to improve to 4-2.