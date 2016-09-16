Zhang outlasts Lepchenko in Japan Women’s Open quarterfinals

Zhang Shuai of China overcame Varvara Lepchenko of the United States to 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, 6-3 in the women’s quarterfinals at the Japan Women’s Open on Friday to remain on course for her second career title.

Zhang was the highest remaining seed at No. 6.

She will next face Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, who defeated Alison Riske of the United States 6-2, 6-4.

Seventh-seeded Christina McHale of the U.S. defeated Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

McHale lined up Jana Cepelova of Slovakia in the other semifinal on Saturday. Cepelova removed Japan’s last singles hope, Kurumi Nara, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, to reach her first semi in two years.

Nara, ranked 81st in the world, delivered solid serves in a patient display to take the first set of their first career meeting, but her 115th-ranked opponent grabbed the second by winning long rallies. Nara, who received treatment to her left oblique muscle, couldn’t pick herself up in the final set.

“She was playing really well but so was I, and it was a really fruitful match,” Nara said of Cepelova. “I had chances to stretch lead in the second set but there was a point I slacked physically, and she pounced on that.

“I felt a kind of a muscle pain midway through the second. I thought it’d be fine but it hurt most when I served and was a part of the body I had to use in any sort of action.”

Nara, whose return game has thrived here, claimed her first service break of the day in the second game with a smash, while Cepelova found her rhythm at rallies with sharp angled shots and broke in the fifth.

Nara, who nailed 85 percent of her first serves in the set, regained the advantage with her return game, clawing back from 40-0 down before the Slovak hit over to give away a break. Nara saved a break point with another smash, and saved a deuce to win the opening set.

She couldn’t make her two break points count at the start of the second set, and Cepelova made some fabulous winners to end long rallies. But while Nara missed several volleys, Cepelova’s deep returns got her a break to go up 5-3. Although Nara broke back and saved two set points, she dropped her serve to even the match.

“She was sharp from the first set, I was trying to get her off her timing but she was returning them full swing, so I had to do the same,” Nara said. “I should have used the space she left in front when she sat back, something I believe I have to work on,” Nara said.

Nara went off court for treatment before the second game of the final set, and dropped her serve after she returned. Nara wasted a break point in the third and began to net first serves as her first-serve rate dropped to 61 percent. She had home fans cheering when she saved the sixth game, but bowed out after 2 hours, 10 minutes.

“It’s disappointing that there are no Japanese players left over the weekend, I wanted to play in front of a big crowd but this was a really fulfilling tournament,” she said. “It’s something I can build on for the future.”