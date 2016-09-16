Daniel draws first blood for Japan in Davis Cup tie against Ukraine

Taro Daniel defeated Sergiy Stakhovsky in straight sets to give Japan a 1-0 lead over Ukraine in a Davis Cup World Group playoff on Friday.

Daniel won 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-2), 6-1 at Utsubo Tennis Center ahead of Yoshihito Nishioka’s tie with Illya Marchenko, overcoming Stakhovsky’s 13 aces.

“I’m just glad I won,” said Daniel, ranked 88th in the world. “Being able to beat a tough player like him in straight sets is a good sign for me. I made a few mistakes but there was a lot I did right so I’m pretty happy with my performance.”

Stakhovsky, who committed twice as many unforced errors as Daniel did with 84, was a last-minute replacement for Artem Smirnov, who pulled out after feeling ill.

Stakhovsky broke Daniel first in the opening set to take a 5-3 lead, but Daniel broke back to force the tiebreak. Daniel pounced on his first set point to cap the turnaround.

Under the broiling sun, the second set was as exhausting as the first, with the two trading game for game to force another tiebreak. It was all Daniel this time, however, as Stakhovsky hit way long at 6-2 to hand his opponent the set.

Daniel broke Stakhovsky’s first two games in the final set to jump out to a 4-0 lead. The best Stakhovsky could do was take one game off him as Daniel converted his first match point.

Daniel said the adjustments he made late in the first set allowed him to win the match.

“I started off not serving very well. I wasn’t tossing right with my second serve and I figured it out after I broke him back when he was serving for the set,” he said.

“I somehow won the first set and after that I started playing a lot better. It was really hot — really hot — and it was good that I pulled through the second set.

“He was really tired. I was tired, too, but I was able to keep my attitude up.”