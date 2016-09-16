Yamanaka retains WBC bantamweight crown with 11th title defense

Shinsuke Yamanaka and Hozumi Hasegawa each won his WBC world title fight by technical knockout on Friday.

Yamanaka defended his bantamweight crown for the 11th time when he floored top-ranked challenger Anselmo Moreno of Panama in the seventh round of an entertaining battle of lefties who came here to punch.

The 35-year-old Hasegawa defeated Mexican Hugo Ruiz to reclaim the super bantamweight crown he won in November 2010 only to lose the following April in his first title defense. The 29-year-old Ruiz was making his first title defense.

The final bout at Edion ebbed and flowed as both fighters looked to counterpunch. Moreno landed the first telling blows but was knocked down with 19 seconds remaining in the first round by a wicked left counterpunch from Yamanaka.

In the fourth, Moreno twice knocked Yamanaka off his feet, but the blows did little to slow the champion. The Panamanian got the best of their exchanges in the fifth round, but early in the sixth round, Yamanaka staggered his opponent, bringing the crowd to its feet. Moreno regained his feet but was sluggish and had no answer when Yamanaka came calling, backed him into a corner and began unloading on him.

Moreno slumped, dazed, to the canvas and the referee needed to see no more.

“This was my toughest opponent. He did knock me down, but I was able to keep going and I thought I’m going to get him with one more round,” Yamanaka said. “Moreno fought hard, so to win in this fashion is extremely satisfying. I am so happy to be a boxer.”

Yamanaka improved to 26-0 in his career with two draws and 18 wins by knockout, while Moreno fell to 36-5 with one draw. It was the first time he has been knocked out in his career.

In the earlier bout, Ruiz applied heavy pressure from the start, but from the fourth round, Hasegawa began to use his reach to land left jabs to his opponent’s body and head. With both fighters bloodied and Hasegawa taking control of the fight, Ruiz came out smoking in the ninth round and the two launched into a vicious exchange of blows, and Ruiz did not answer the bell for the start of the 10th round.

“That final exchange won the fight,” Hasegawa said. “This is like a dream. Today was made possible by this past 5-1/2 years (without a title). Had I lost, I was planning to retire, but I was convinced I would win.”

Hasegawa improved to 36-5 (16 KOs), while Ruiz’s record fell to 36-4.