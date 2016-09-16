Tanaka misses milestone as Red Sox overturn Yanks

Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka pitched four-hit ball over seven innings Thursday but was not involved in the decision as the New York Yankees allowed the Boston Red Sox to come from behind in a 7-5 defeat.

Tanaka, who was looking to post his career-high 14th win, allowed just one run on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by David Ortiz in the third at Fenway Park while striking out none and walking three in his 30th mound appearance this season.

The Yankees took a 5-2 lead into the ninth and appeared to be en route to a comfortable victory, but Ortiz initiated a five-run rally for the Red Sox with an RBI single, followed by another by Mookie Betts and a three-run walk-off homer by Hanley Ramirez off Dellin Betances (3-6).

Designated hitter Ortiz also homered in the eighth on a 3-for-4 day, driving in three runs for the home team.

“I didn’t get any strikeouts today but I was able to get a lot of groundouts,” said Tanaka, who has not lost in his last eight starts.

“Our offensive play was taking a long time in the early innings and it was difficult to find my rhythm. It was good that I managed to give up just one run,” he said.

In his 300th game in the major leagues, Junichi Tazawa pitched a scoreless fifth for the Red Sox, striking out three of four batters he faced.

Betts said it was his greatest moment in baseball. David Price told Hanley Ramirez the same thing.

“It’s an honor,” Ramirez said.

“Unbelievable comeback,” the Boston first baseman added after helping the Red Sox snap a two-game skid and open a two-game lead in the AL East — knocking their archrivals back in the playoff race at the same time. “This one was a moment I really enjoyed. ”

Ortiz’s solo shot in the eighth was the 537th home run of his career, passing Yankees Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle for 17th on baseball’s all-time list.

It was the sixth game-ending hit of Ramirez’s career and his first for Boston, earning him an ice-water drenching in front of the dugout as the crowd celebrated.

“Our games with the Yankees are unbelievable games,” said Ortiz, the only player left on the roster from the team that rallied from a three-game deficit in the 2004 ALCS against New York and went on to win the franchise’s first World Series title in 86 years.

“This game was pretty much on their side,” Ortiz added. “It’s huge, man. Hanley is a guy that has been doing some unbelievable things. Look at the year that he’s having. Can’t ask for more than that. He’s coming in every day to do something to make things happen.”