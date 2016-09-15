Okinoumi, Goeido tied for tourney lead

Giant-killing maegashira Okinoumi extended his perfect start to the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament on Thursday, but needed two attempts to send Shohozan packing and improve his record to 5-0.

The surprise co-leader after defeating two yokozuna and two ozeki in his first four bouts at the 15-day basho in Tokyo, top-ranked Okinoumi was initially awarded victory by the referee after the first rumble with his seventh-ranked opponent.

That ruling was overturned by ringside judges, who decided that both wrestlers had stepped out of the ring at the same time and called a rematch.

But Okinoumi made no mistake at the second attempt, blasting out Shohozan (2-3) to keep his share of the lead with relegation-threatened ozeki Goeido.

After a nervous start, Goeido huffed and puffed before muscling out sekiwake Takarafuji, who dropped to 2-3.

Yokozuna Harumafuji won his fourth bout and heads a group of seven wrestlers one win off the pace. Fellow Mongolian yokozuna Kakuryu has a 3-2 mark.

Seeking back-to-back championships, Nagoya champion Harumafuji was given a run for his money but wrapped up the day’s action in the top makuuchi division by forcing out winless No. 2 maegashira Shodai.

In the preceding bout, Kakuryu dodged a bullet to floor Georgian No. 2 maegashira Tochinoshin (1-4) with an outside leg trip.

Kotoshogiku, who like Goeido, needs at least eight wins here to retain his ozeki rank for the next tournament, bellied out komusubi Tochiozan to remain one win back.

Kisenosato, who has seen his latest bid for promotion to yokozuna dented with two early defeats, improved to 3-2 after overpowering third-ranked Takanoiwa (2-3).

Mongolian ozeki Terunofuji (3-2) defeated fourth-ranked Myogiryu (1-4) with an uwatanegae overarm throw.