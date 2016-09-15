Late drama lifts Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata scored very late goals as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Sporting Lisbon 2-1 and avoid starting the defense of its Champions League title with a shock defeat on Wednesday.

Ronaldo equalized from an 89th-minute free kick against his former club and Morata netted the winner deep in injury time to give the hosts a hard-fought victory in a match which Sporting had largely under control.

“I’m happy with the points. We suffered but never gave up,” Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. “I don’t know if the result was fair or not, but it’s clear we believed. You have to play until the end. It wasn’t a perfect match, you never see a perfect match, but the important thing was to win.”

Madrid, trying to become the first team to win back-to-back Champions League titles since the tournament’s new format went into effect in the 1992-93 season, avoided what would have been only its second loss in 31 Champions League matches at home. It has won 27 times and drawn three at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Sporting was just a few minutes away from its first win in 11 matches in Spain in UEFA competitions. Madrid almost lost at home to a Portuguese team for the first time.

Boosted by a loud visiting crowd, Sporting played well from the start, defending with efficiency and creating dangerous chances up front with well-timed counterattacks and accurate passing.

Bruno Cesar put the Portuguese side ahead only three minutes into the second half after Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric failed to clear, allowing the Brazilian midfielder to fire a left-footed shot into the far corner.

It was the first time Real Madrid conceded a goal at home in the Champions League since the semifinals of the 2014-15 season.

“Our strategy worked well until the final five or six minutes,” Cesar said. “We played great and we showed what we are capable of. We are sad, of course, because we played face to face with a team like Real Madrid, we could have won and we lost, but we leave with our heads held high.”

Madrid struggled to produce significant scoring opportunities despite playing with the attacking trio of Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema for the first time in the starting lineup since last season.

Ronaldo, who had been cheered by fans from both teams, was mostly ineffective until coming up with the well-placed free kick that was partially touched by Sporting goalkeeper Rui Patricio before hitting the post and going in. Ronaldo did not celebrate as he usually does and only raised his hands in the air as teammates rushed over.

“I think we played a great game, but we need a bit more experience,” Sporting coach Jorge Jesus said. “We ended up losing but our 5,000 fans deserved more.”

In the other Group F match, Borussia Dortmund, the 1997 champion, enjoyed a stroll in the park at Polish champion Legia Warsaw, scoring with six different players in a 6-0 rout.

Thrashed by Tottenham 4-1 at White Hart Lane last season in Europa League, Monaco took its revenge on Europe’s biggest club stage with a 2-1 win at Wembley Stadium in Group E action.

Bayer Leverkusen failed to hold onto a 2-0 lead in the group’s other game, letting CSKA Moscow come from behind and rescue a point in a 2-2 draw. All four goals were scored in the first half.

Leverkusen missed plenty of opportunities after racing to a two-goal lead in the space of 15 minutes with goals from Admir Mehmedi and Hakan Calhanoglu. The Russian champion responded with two goals in three minutes courtesy of Alan Dzagoev and Roman Eremenko.

In Group G, Riyad Mahrez scored twice as Leicester opened its maiden Champions League campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory at Belgian champion Club Brugge.

Sixteen years after its last European game, the English Premier League champion was unfazed by the occasion and got off to a strong start, with Marc Albrighton scoring after just five minutes.

Mahrez then curled a free kick home and scored his second goal from the penalty spot.

The victory gave Leicester the lead in its group after FC Porto and Copenhagen drew 1-1.

Playing with a depleted side, Lyon relied on its homegrown players and the class of teenager Maxwel Cornet to open its Champions League campaign in style with a 3-0 defeat of Dinamo Zagreb in Group H.

Lacking five regular starters, including striker Alexandre Lacazette, Lyon dominated with a fine display of one-touch soccer. It quickly opened the scoring courtesy of Corentin Tolisso’s goal.

Jordan Ferri made it 2-0 four minutes into the second half from Cornet’s assist. The 19-year-old Cornet then turned from supplier to scorer after playing a slick one-two with Tolisso.

Lyon tops the group after Juventus was held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by Europa League winner Sevilla in their opening match.

Sergio Aguero kept up his explosive start to the season by scoring a hat trick for Manchester City in a 4-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach in their rescheduled Champions League match.