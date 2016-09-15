NFL pledges another $100 million to expand research of head injuries

The NFL said it will spend an additional $100 million to develop new technology and support more medical research into the growing problem of head injuries.

Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the “Play Smart. Play Safe” initiative in an open letter Wednesday.

He writes: “When it comes to addressing head injuries in our game, I’m not satisfied, and neither are the owners of the NFL’s 32 clubs. We can and will do better.”

Under the initiative, $60 million will be devoted toward developing technology such as improved helmets and $40 million will be allotted for medical research. There will be four pillars to the program: protecting players, advanced technology, medical research, and sharing progress with the public.

The NFL and its partners already are spending $100 million on research and new technology.

Despite that, the league has been heavily criticized in its handling of head trauma over the decades. It reached a settlement that will pay about $1 billion over 65 years to more than 20,000 retired players.

Goodell writes that the NFL has “made important progress in health and safety. We’ve made safety-related rules changes, encouraged advancements in equipment, improved medical protocols and care and changed the way we teach the game.

Rightfully, much of the public discussion is about concussions — how they happen, how they can be prevented and treated and what is known about their long-term impact.”

Under Play Smart, Play Safe, the league will establish an independent, scientific advisory board comprised of doctors, scientists and clinicians to “identify and support the most compelling proposals for scientific research into concussions, head injuries and their long-term effects,” Goodell writes.

Hall of Fame nominees

AP

LaDainian Tomlinson, Hines Ward and Brian Dawkins are among the 94 players and coaches nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2017.

Joining those first-time eligible nominees are Jason Taylor, Donovan McNabb, Chad Johnson, Olin Kreutz, Joey Porter, Derrick Mason and Bob Sanders, it was announced Wednesday.

Among the 2016 finalists back on the ballot are Kurt Warner, Terrell Davis, Edgerrin James, Terrell Owens, Joe Jacoby, Alan Faneca, Morten Andersen, Steve Atwater, John Lynch and coach Don Coryell.

Dallas tops Forbes list

REUTERS

The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable NFL team for a 10th consecutive year, nearly double the league average, according to an annual survey by business magazine Forbes on Wednesday.

The Cowboys, who last year unseated Spanish soccer giants Real Madrid for top spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s most valuable sports teams, are worth $4.2 billion, a 5 percent rise over last year, Forbes said in a statement.

Dallas has missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but still led the league in revenue ($700 million) and operating income ($300 million).

The New England Patriots ($3.4 billion), New York Giants ($3.1 billion), San Francisco 49ers ($3 billion) and Washington Redskins ($2.95 billion) rounded out the top five.