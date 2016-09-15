Mariners’ Iwakuma notches 16th victory of season

Ask the streaking Seattle Mariners what the primary catalyst for their success has been over the past few weeks, and they won’t say home runs or quality starting pitching.

They’ll say it’s fun.

Kyle Seager and Nelson Cruz homered in the fifth and seventh innings, respectively, to lead the Mariners past the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 on Wednesday, extending their longest winning streak of the season to eight games.

The surging Mariners moved within 1½ games of Toronto for the second AL wild card, with Detroit the only team in between.

“This environment is really special right now,” Seager said. “It starts with (manager Scott Servais). He’s built this culture and it’s a lot of fun. There’s a lot of belief here.”

Hisashi Iwakuma pitched into the seventh inning and earned his MLB career-high 16th win for Seattle (78-68).

“It’s nice. You can never win enough,” said Iwakuma, who now has 62 MLB wins. “I always feel that when you’ve been entrusted with a task, you do everything you possibly can to come through.”

“We’re fighting to make the playoffs, and I want to continue doing whatever I can for each start.”

Iwakuma (16-11) won his second straight, allowing one run and five hits in 6⅓ innings. He walked three and struck out two.

“He dialed it up. You could see the look on his face,” Servais said of Iwakuma. “He’s very good at slowing the game down. . . . But that’s what he does; he slows it down, he executes pitches.”

Mariners leadoff hitter Norichika Aoki was hitless in four at-bats.

Orioles 1, Red Sox 0

In Boston, Mark Trumbo hit his major league-leading 42nd home run, Kevin Gausman outpitched Rick Porcello over eight innings and Baltimore pulled within a game of the AL East-leading Red Sox.

Boston reliever Koji Uehara allowed one hit in the ninth.

Tigers 9, Twins 6

In Detroit, Miguel Cabrera’s homer broke a seventh-inning tie as the Tigers rallied for a crucial victory.

Rays 8, Blue Jays 1

In Toronto, Alex Cobb won for the first time in almost two years, and Kevin Kiermaier and Corey Dickerson each hit a two-run homer.

Astros 8, Rangers 4

In Houston, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman both left with injuries, but George Springer and Teoscar Hernandez homered, helping the Astros keep their fading playoff hopes alive.

Indians 6, White Sox 1

In Chicago, Josh Tomlin pitched five effective innings in his return to the Indians rotation.

Athletics 8, Royals 0

In Kansas City, Yonder Alonso and Marcus Semien slugged two-run doubles.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cubs 7, Cardinals 0

In St Louis, Anthony Rizzo hit a pair of home runs and Jon Lester pitched eight dominant innings as Chicago beat the Cardinals to clinch a playoff berth.

Marlins 7, Braves 5

In Atlanta, Marcell Ozuna belted a three-run homer and Miami rallied to defeat Julio Teheran.

The Marlins’ Ichiro Suzuki drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.

Phillies 6, Pirates 2

In Philadelphia, Freddy Galvis continued his home run surge, hitting his 19th of the season to lead the Phillies.

Brewers 7, Reds 0

In Cincinnati, Junior Guerra pitched six shutout innings, Scooter Gennett and Domingo Santana homered and Milwaukee avoided a three-game sweep.

Diamondbacks 11, Rockies 6

In Phoenix, Jean Segura homered twice for the second consecutive game and finished with five hits for Arizona.

Nationals 1, Mets 0

In Washington, Tanner Roark pitched seven spotless innings and Wilson Ramos homered in the seventh against New York.

Padres 3, Giants 1

In San Francisco, Madison Bumgarner missed a chance at his 100th career win, and San Diego swept the hosts.

INTERLEAGUE

Dodgers 2, Yankees 0

In New York, Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw pitched five nearly perfect innings before Justin Turner hit an RBI double off Yankees reliever Dellin Betances in a two-run ninth.