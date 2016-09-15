Itoi’s three-homer performance guides Buffaloes past Fighters

Yoshio Itoi hit three home runs to power the Orix Buffaloes to a 5-1 win over the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters on Thursday.

Itoi led off with a solo homer into the right stands at Sapporo Dome in the first inning and blasted a two-run home run in the second to give Orix a 4-0 lead. He added a solo shot in the seventh.

“I’ve long been the leadoff man so I was intent on hitting (a home run) on the first pitch,” said Itoi, who hit three homers in one game for the first time.

Chihiro Kaneko (7-7) gave up one run on four hits while striking out seven over 7-2/3 innings, and Kazumasa Yoshida and Yoshihisa Hirano combined to get the last four outs for the Buffaloes.

Fighters starter Luis Mendoza (7-7) lasted only four-plus innings, yielding four runs on nine hits, including two of Itoi’s homers.

Nippon Ham remains in second place in the Pacific League, half a game behind the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, who were idle Thursday.

Marines 3, Eagles 0

At Sendai’s Kobo Stadium, Ayumu Ishikawa (14-5) pitched his third complete-game shutout of the season, allowing four hits and no walks to Tohoku Rakuten as Chiba Lotte snapped its three-game losing skid.

Katsuya Kakunaka, Seiya Inoue and Kei Hosoya each drove in a run.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Carp 5, Giants 0

At Hiroshima Stadium, hard-throwing rookie Akitake Okada (4-3) struck out six and held Yomiurio two hits in five innings for his first win in two months.

Kosuke Tanaka was 3-for-5 with three RBIs as the Carp, playing at home for the first time since clinching the CL pennant at Tokyo Dome on Saturday, won their third straight game.

BayStars 8, Tigers 6

At Koshien Stadium, Taiki Sekine hit an RBI triple to break a 5-5 tie in the seventh and Masayuki Kuwahara drove in a run in the eighth to lift Yokohama over Hanshin.

Kota Suda (5-3), who relieved starter Kenta Ishida with one out in the sixth, picked up the win and Yasuaki Yamasaki tossed a perfect ninth.