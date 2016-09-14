Nishikori eager to add Davis Cup success to Olympic bronze

With an Olympic bronze medal and his second career Grand Slam semifinal to show for his efforts this past summer, world No. 5 Kei Nishikori is looking for a big win on home soil this weekend in the Davis Cup World Group Playoffs.

“I’m coming in having played good tennis, so I’m positive in both mind and body and I want to seize a win here on home soil,” Nishikori told a press conference on Wednesday.

Beginning Friday, Japan will take on Ukraine at the Utsubo Tennis Center for the right to play in the Davis Cup World Group next season. Nishikori will be joined on the Japan squad by 88th-ranked Taro Daniel, No. 96 Yoshihito Nishioka and No. 98 Yuichi Sugita.

“I’ve gained good experience. It’s been a full summer,” said Nishikori, who beat Spain’s former world No. 1 Rafael Nadal to win the bronze medal at the Rio Olympics, and defeated world No. 2 Andy Murray in the U.S. Open quarterfinals.

After needing five sets to defeat Murray, however, Nishikori ran out of gas in a hot, humid semifinal loss to eventual champion Stan Wawrinka.

“I have no concerns over my physical condition,” Nishikori said. “I am still a little fatigued, but I’ll be fine with a tune up.”

Ukraine is fielding a team of 50th-ranked singles player Illya Marchenko, Sergiy Stakhovsky (105), Artem Smirnov (321) and Danylo Kalenichenko (657).