Orioles beat Red Sox to stay in hunt

One night after being embarrassed in the series opener, Baltimore overpowered Boston this time and preserved the jumble of teams contending for the AL East.

J.J. Hardy hit a three-run homer and Nolan Reimold added a two-run shot later in the second as Baltimore beat Boston 6-3 Tuesday night and pulled within two games of the division-leading Red Sox.

Jonathan Schoop added a solo homer in the ninth for the Orioles, who evened the series after getting rocked 12-2 Monday in the opener. With Toronto’s 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay, the Orioles pulled even with the Blue Jays for second in the division and tied for the two AL wild-card berths.

“We get a chance to win another series on the road, which is something we knew we were going to have to do,” manager Buck Showalter said.

Orioles rookie Dylan Bundy (9-5) survived a rocky second inning and pitched into the sixth, holding Boston to three runs on six hits over 5⅓ innings.

“The second inning was probably one of the keys to the game,” Showalter said. “He didn’t let it get away from him.”

Zach Britton pitched a scoreless ninth for his 42nd save.

Xander Bogaerts homered for Boston, which had won five of six and missed a chance to gain a little space in the crowded field of division leaders with just 18 games remaining.

The Red Sox had as many hits as the Orioles, both finishing with nine, but Boston was woeful with runners on base. The Red Sox were 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base.

“Five runs in Fenway Park is nothing. We didn’t think that was going to be enough to win tonight,” said Travis Shaw, who was 3-for-4 and scored a run for Boston. “Unfortunately offensively, there was a couple times we had guys in scoring position and we just didn’t come up with the hits.”

Twins 8, Tigers 1

In Detroit, Jorge Polanco homered and drove in four runs and Brian Dozier added three more hits to his torrid second half for Minnesota.

Athletics 5, Royals 4

In Kansas City, pinch hitter Yonder Alonso delivered a two-run double in the eighth inning to rally Oakland.

White Sox 8, Indians 1

In Chicago, Todd Frazier and Carlos Sanchez each drove in two runs in a seven-run sixth.

Rangers 3, Astros 2

In Houston, Jurickson Profar hit a tiebreaking single and AL West-leading Texas rallied for two runs in the ninth inning.

Rays 6, Blue Jays 2

In Toronto, Drew Smyly pitched 5⅔ innings to remain unbeaten at Rogers Centre, while Alexei Ramirez and Steven Souza Jr. hit home runs.

Mariners 8, Angels 0

In Anaheim, Taijuan Walker pitched a three-hitter for his first career shutout as Seattle won its season-high seventh straight game.

The Mariners’ Norichika Aoki hit his third home run of the season and finished 2-for-3 with an RBI.

INTERLEAGUE

Yankees 3, Dodgers 0

In New York, Jacoby Ellsbury and Didi Gregorius came off the bench and hit back-to-back homers in the seventh inning.