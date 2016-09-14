Ichiro collects 900th career multihit game

At 42, Ichiro Suzuki shows no signs of slowing down.

“He’ll probably play three or four more years,” Atlanta’s Matt Kemp marveled.

Ichiro scored two runs and drove in another during the 900th multihit game of his career, giving Miami’s fading wild-card hopes a boost with a 7-5 victory over the Braves on Tuesday night.

The Marlins, who remained five games out of a playoff spot, won for only the fifth time in their last 17 games.

“Just when you think he’s run out of steam here in the season, all of a sudden he’s throwing hits up,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said of Ichiro. “He’s an amazing guy. He stays in great shape. He’s really good for our club.”

With the Marlins trailing 2-0, Ichiro ripped a single to right in the third to bring home a run. Christian Yelich followed with a two-run double to the gap in right-center.

Ichiro sparked another three-run outburst in the fifth with the game tied 3-3, hardly looking his age as he sped around the bases for a leadoff triple. He scored the go-ahead run on Marcell Ozuna’s one-out single, and Justin’s Bour’s RBI single finished off starter Matt Wisler (6-12).

Cardinals 4, Cubs 2

In St. Louis, Brandon Moss broke out of a lengthy slump with a tiebreaking home run and Aledmys Diaz connected in his return to the starting lineup in a win over Chicago.

The Cardinals ensured the runaway Cubs won’t clinch the NL Central at Busch Stadium. Chicago’s magic number is three, and the series in St. Louis wraps up Wednesday.

Mets 4, Nationals 3 (10)

In Washington, T.J. Rivera hit his first major league home run, connecting in the 10th off Nationals closer Mark Melancon.

New York has won eight of 10 and is a half-game ahead of St. Louis for the second NL wild card.

Pirates 5, Phillies 3

In Philadelphia, Sean Rodriguez had a pinch-hit three-run homer in the ninth inning.

The Pirates remained six games behind the Mets for the second NL wild card.

Reds 6, Brewers 4

In Cincinnati, Joey Votto homered and drove in two runs, Dan Straily pitched a career-high eight innings and the Reds took advantage of some sloppy Milwaukee fielding for their fifth straight win.

Straily (12-8) pitched around solo home runs by Keon Broxton and Jonathan Villar to improve to 8-2 since the All-Star break.

Diamondbacks 11, Rockies 4

In Phoenix, Jean Segura homered twice and Brandon Drury added his second home run in two nights.

Segura hit solo shots off starter Jorge De La Rosa (8-8) in the first and fourth innings, setting a career high with his 13th and 14th homers.

Padres 6, Giants 4

In San Francisco, Ryan Schimpf hit a go-ahead three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning for San Diego as the Giants’ bullpen gave up a lead and chance to gain ground on the division-leading Dodgers.

Jake Smith (1-0) pitched the eighth for his first career victory and Kevin Quackenbush finished for his second save as some Giants fans booed.