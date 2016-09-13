49ers pound Rams as Kelly wins debut

The San Francisco 49ers opened the Chip Kelly era with a dominating win while the Rams are still seeking their first points since moving back to Los Angeles.

Carlos Hyde ran for 88 yards and two touchdowns and the San Francisco 49ers posted their first season-opening shutout in franchise history to spoil the return of the Los Angeles Rams with a 28-0 victory Monday night.

“It’s huge any time you can get a conference win, opening night win,” quarterback Blaine Gabbert said. “It’s a big momentum driver for the team.”

Shaun Draughn also ran for a score and Gabbert threw a touchdown pass to Vance McDonald to help the 49ers win their first game under coach Chip Kelly in convincing fashion.

After Los Angeles football fans waited more than 21 years to once again be able to call a team their own, they need to wait at least another week to see that team score.

“That wasn’t what we expected, certainly not what I expected for the first game back in L.A.,” coach Jeff Fisher said. “We have some work to do obviously.”

Case Keenum threw for just 130 yards with two interceptions, star running back Todd Gurley was held to 47 yards on 17 carries and the Rams barely even threatened the Niners as they were held to 185 yards and 10 first downs all game.

“This team deserved better play from its quarterback and I intend on doing that,” Keenum said.

San Francisco wasn’t much better offensively but managed to run the ball fairly effectively early, leading to the two first-half TDs by Hyde and Draughn.

“People counted us out before the season even started,” Hyde said. “We just stayed together as a group and worked together. It’s us against the world. We just keep that mindset.”

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald was ejected in the fourth quarter when he made contact with an official. The infraction came after Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree gave an extra push to Gabbert following a scramble. As players on both teams started jawing, Donald pushed a 49ers player and then made contact with an official. Donald was called for two personal fouls on the play and ejected.

“I let my emotions get the best of me,” Donald said. “No excuses.”

San Francisco’s Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid once again kneeled during the national anthem, while a few other players protested by raising their fists. Rams defensive lineman Robert Quinn and receiver Kenny Britt and Niners linebacker Eli Harold and safety Antoine Bethea all held up their fists in protest. Kaepernick came on late with the game out of hand.

Both the Rams and Niners traded up for first-round picks in April with Los Angeles mortgaging the future to take quarterback Jared Goff first overall and San Francisco trading back into the first round to select guard Joshua Garnett 28th. Neither player even dressed for the opener. Goff was inactive as the third QB for the Rams and Garnett is buried on the depth chart in San Francisco.

Steelers 38, Redskins 16: In Landover, Maryland, Ben Roethlisberger knew the retired Heath Miller, suspended teammates Le’Veon Bell and Martavis Bryant and the injured Markus Wheaton weren’t walking through that door. So he put Pittsburgh’s young, largely untested offense on his shoulders.

Roethlisberger threw for three touchdowns to lead the Steelers to a rout of Washington.

After telling his teammates he believed in not just All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown but Eli Rogers, Sammie Coates and others, Roethlisberger recovered a fumble at a pivotal moment and completed 27 of 37 passes for 300 yards in the season-opening victory.

He threw two touchdowns to Brown and another to Rogers. Often playing on the opposite side from Josh Norman and tormenting cornerback Bashaud Breeland, Brown made eight catches for 126 yards.

Starting in place of Bell, DeAngelo Williams ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.

“We’re confident in that group,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said. “I know we were missing some pieces tonight, but we had ‘7.’ And when you got ‘7’ (Roethlisberger) you got the chance to put together performances like that.”

Washington led 6-0 and appeared to have another scoring opportunity late in the first quarter when linebacker Ryan Kerrigan sacked and stripped Roethlisberger deep in Pittsburgh territory. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey knocked the ball out of Kerrigan’s hands, and Roethlisberger dived on it at his own 13-yard line.