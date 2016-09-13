Hendricks loses no-hitter on HR in ninth

Kyle Hendricks was so good Monday night he even surprised himself.

The right-hander took a no-hitter into the ninth inning before giving up Jeremy Hazelbaker’s leadoff home run, and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 to close in on the NL Central crown.

“I never thought I’d get that close to one,” Hendricks said. “A guy who throws to contact and doesn’t throw hard, you don’t think about it. You can run into one of those special days and you think, why not?

“My pregame bullpen was probably the worst I’ve had all year. Hopefully it clicks once the game starts, and it did.” All the way until the ninth inning.

Hazelbaker drove an 0-2 pitch into the right-field stands for his 12th homer before Hendricks (15-7), the major league ERA leader at 2.03, was relieved by Aroldis Chapman.

“If you’re going to give it up, at least it’s that way and not a cheap hit,” Hendricks said. “I just left the ball up and he got it. It was just a changeup and I wanted to throw it in the dirt and get him to chase.”

Ben Zobrist and Dexter Fowler homered for the Cubs, who lowered their magic number to three for clinching the division crown. They lead the second-place Cardinals by 17 games and can wrap up the NL Central with a three-game sweep in St. Louis.

Soon after Hazelbaker’s shot cleared the fence, teammates went to the mound to talk to Hendricks — leading to an animated argument between Cubs manager Joe Maddon and plate umpire Joe West.

Maddon was ejected for the third time this season, and Chapman entered to finish the one-hitter. He got three outs for his 14th save with Chicago, and is 34 for 37 overall this year with the Cubs and Yankees.

Nationals 8, Mets 1

In Washington, starting pitcher Mat Latos hit a solo home run and Anthony Rendon added a three-run shot for the Nationals.

Phillies 6, Pirates 2

In Philadelphia, Roman Quinn had two hits, two RBIs, a stolen base and made a big impression in his second major league game.

Reds 3, Brewers 0

In Cincinnati, Scott Schebler stroked a two-run single in the Reds’ three-run first inning and four pitchers teamed up on Cincinnati’s eighth shutout of the season.

Padres 4, Giants 0

In San Francisco, Paul Clemens fought through flu symptoms to combine with five San Diego relievers on a five-hit shutout.

Diamondbacks 12, Rockies 9

In Phoenix, Yasmany Tomas hit his first career grand slam and finished with four hits for Arizona, which overcame a three-run deficit after squandering a five-run lead to beat Colorado.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Red Sox 12, Orioles 2

In Boston, David Ortiz hit his 536th home run to tie Mickey Mantle for 17th on baseball’s career list, and David Price allowed just a pair of solo homers for the AL East-leading Red Sox.

Boston reliever Junichi Tazawa worked one scoreless inning and walked one batter.

White Sox 11, Indians 4

In Chicago, Avisail Garcia matched a career high with four hits, including a tiebreaking solo homer, and White Sox routed the AL Central leaders.

Blue Jays 3, Rays 2

In Toronto, Tampa Bay and the hosts cleared the benches and bullpens after the final out. No punches were thrown.

Tigers 4, Twins 2

In Detroit, Miguel Cabrera and Ian Kinsler homered and the Tigers scored two runs in the seventh inning on close plays at the plate.

Athletics 16, Royals 3

In Kansas City, Khris Davis and Marcus Semien hit three-run homers as Oakland matched a season high with 17 hits while drawing 10 walks.

Mariners 8, Angels 1

In Anaheim, Leonys Martin went 4-for-4 with three doubles and three runs, and Robinson Cano homered for Seattle, which won its sixth straight game.

Mariners leadoff hitter Norichika Aoki went 1-for-4 and drove in two runs.

Rangers 4, Astros 3 (12)

In Houston, Rougned Odor had three hits and three RBIs, including a solo homer in the 12th inning.

INTERLEAGUE

Dodgers 8, Yankees 2

In New York, Aaron Judge dropped Chase Utley’s fly ball to the right-field warning track and catcher Gary Sanchez threw wildly to second base, leading to four unearned runs that helped NL West-leading Los Angeles beat the AL wild-card chasing Yankees.