Otani fires fastest pitch in NPB history; Fighters rally past Buffaloes

Takuya Nakashima broke up a tie game with a two-run, seventh-inning double as the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters came from behind to beat the Orix Buffaloes 4-2 on Tuesday.

Before 28,430 at Sapporo Dome, the Fighters overcame a two-run deficit to pull a full game ahead of the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

Shohei Otani started for the Fighters and went five innings. In the third inning, he jammed the Buffaloes’ Yoshio Itoi with a 164 kph fastball, the fastest pitch ever recorded in Japan.

The 22-year-old Otani, who did not figure in the decision, struck out nine, while allowing four hits and a walk.

With runners on second and third and one out in the third, Otani, who has repeatedly touched 163 kph this season, jammed Itoi, who hit a flare over second for a two-run single.

Otani, who has been the Fighters’ principle designated hitter this season, was making his second start since a blister on July 10 pushed him out of the starting rotation.

“As far as the quality goes, allowing runners on base was an issue,” Otani said. “Because I was doing better toward the end, I hope to be able to apply today’s lessons the next time out.”

Anthony Bass (8-8), Nippon Ham’s third pitcher, earned the win in relief.

With the game tied 2-2, Orix starter Yuki Nishi (9-12) allowed a one-out infield single in the seventh. After a sacrifice put the go-ahead runner on second, Nishi walked Haruki Nishikawa on four pitches. However, the right-hander missed with a 1-0 changeup up in the zone that Nakashima drove over the drawn-in outfield for a two-run double with two outs.

“They put Haruki on base intentionally ahead of me, so I went into the batter’s box wanting to drive in the run,” Nakashima said. “I understood their outfield was playing in, but I never imagined I’d hit the ball there. My mind was blank as I swung.”

Hawks at Eagles — ppd.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Carp 4, Dragons 0

At Nagoya Dome, Kris Johnson (15-6) struck out 12 over seven innings en route to winning his sixth straight decision and taking over the league lead in wins as newly crowned league champion Hiroshima blanked last-place Chunichi.

BayStars 11, Swallows 3

At Tokyo’s Jingu Stadium, Elian Herrera broke a 2-2 tie with a three-run home run, while Yoshitomo Tsutsugo also hit a three-run shot, his league-leading 40th, as third-place Yokohama moved 4-1/2 games clear of fourth-place Tokyo Yakult in the fight for the CL’s final playoff spot.