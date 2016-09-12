Patriots edge Cardinals in first game without star QB Brady

Jimmy Garoppolo did just what Tom Brady always seems to do. Lead the New England Patriots to a late score and victory.

But the Patriots needed a little help.

Arizona’s Chandler Catanzaro missed a 47-yard field goal with 41 seconds to play and the severely depleted Patriots escaped with a 23-21 victory Sunday night in the season opener.

The snap from rookie-long snapper Kameron Canady was low and holder Drew Butler didn’t get the ball in terrific position. But Catanzaro was making no excuses.

“Just an old-fashioned miss,” Catanzaro said. “I’ll make the next one.”

The miss came after Garoppolo, in his first NFL start, directed the Patriots from their own 19 to the Arizona 15 to set up Stephen Gostkowski’s 23-yard field goal for what proved to be the winner with 3:44 to play.

Garoppolo completed 24 of 33 passes for 264 yards with no interceptions. He never seemed rattled.

“When you have confidence in your teammates and they have confidence in you, it’s easy to stay poised,” he said.

Arizona’s Carson Palmer threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns, both to Larry Fitzgerald.

Not only were the Patriots without Brady, suspended for his role in “Deflategate,” but they also didn’t have tight end Rob Gronkowski, defensive end Rob Ninkovich and two starters on the offensive line.

“I am really proud of our team tonight,” coach Bill Belichick said. “I thought we got great effort from all three phases. We played a good complimentary game.”

Chiefs 33, Chargers 27 (OT): In Kansas City, Alex Smith dived for a touchdown on the first possession of overtime, completing the Chiefs’ frantic rally from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Chargers in their season opener.

Raiders 35, Saints 34: In New Orleans, Oakland gambled with a 2-point conversion that Derek Carr converted with a pass to Michael Crabtree for the winning points with 47 seconds left.

Bengals 23, Jets 22: In East Rutherford, New Jersey, Mike Nugent kicked a 47-yard field goal with 54 seconds left, lifting Cincinnati over the Jets.

Eagles 29, Browns 10: In Philadelphia, Carson Wentz had 278 yards passing and two touchdowns in a stellar NFL debut.

Buccaneers 31, Falcons 24: In Atlanta, Jameis Winston bounced back from an early interception to throw four touchdown passes, and Tampa Bay claimed a winning record for the first since 2012 by opening the season with a victory.

Vikings 25, Titans 16: In Nashville, Tennessee, Eric Kendricks returned an interception 77 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter and Danielle Hunter scored a 24-yard TD off a fumble return.

Packers 27, Jaguars 23: In Jacksonville, Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score for Green Bay.

Ravens 13, Bills 7: In Baltimore, the Ravens used a touchdown pass by Joe Flacco, two field goals and a throwback defensive performance to beat Buffalo.

Texans 23, Bears 14: In Houston, Brock Osweiler threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns in his debut with the Texans.

Seahawks 12, Dolphins 10: In Seattle, hobbled by an ankle injury, Russell Wilson pulled off another fourth-quarter comeback, throwing a 2-yard touchdown pass to Doug Baldwin with 31 seconds left.

Giants 20, Cowboys 19: In Arlington, Texas, Eli Manning threw for three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score to Victor Cruz in his first game in nearly two years.

Lions 39, Colts 35: In Indianapolis, Matthew Stafford took advantage of one last chance and Matt Prater redeemed himself for an earlier miss with a 43-yard field goal with 8 seconds left.