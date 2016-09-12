Marlins get past Dodgers, Maeda

Ichiro Suzuki connected for a hit off countryman Kenta Maeda as the Miami Marlins blanked the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0 on Sunday.

Ichiro, who made the starting lineup for the first time in three games, smacked Maeda’s slider into center field in the fourth inning at Marlins Park for his only hit of the day, then came around to score on a Christian Yelich single to get the Marlins on the scoreboard. Ichiro was 1-for-4.

“Maeda is like most Japanese pitchers that like to throw a lot of curve balls. My image of him hasn’t changed since we last met,” said Ichiro, who went 0-for-3 against Maeda in their previous meeting in April.

Maeda (14-9) allowed three runs — two earned — on eight hits while striking out three and walking one over six innings.

“My condition wasn’t so good but I was able to hang in there. Facing Ichiro is more fun than facing other batters. He really has a special sense for the game,” Maeda said.

Marlins starter Jose Urena pitched 8⅔ innings of four-hit ball.

“When you get quick outs early in the game, that helps you more and you can get deeper in the game,” Urena said. “You just have to be aggressive and go after the hitters.”

Urena (4-6) retired the first 14 batters he faced.

“We hadn’t seen that curve ball all year,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “He had depth on that and the movement was good. It was a pretty stress-free game for him.”

He struck out four and walked none while throwing 71 of 108 pitches for strikes. It was by far the longest appearance of his 45 major league games.

“You’ve got to give Urena credit, the kid threw the ball well,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “It doesn’t matter how well we’re swinging or what happened yesterday, he threw the ball well. He did his job.”

The 24-year-old Urena was lifted after giving up a base hit to Josh Reddick with two outs in the ninth. A.J. Ramos got the final out for his 34th save in 37 chances.

“It seemed like his pitches were getting flatter and up in the zone, and we didn’t want to put A.J. in a situation where he couldn’t make one bad pitch,” Mattingly said.

Christian Yelich had two hits and drove in a run for the Marlins, who have won three of four. Justin Bour also drove in a run.

The Dodgers lost two of three in the series. Their NL West lead was trimmed to three games over San Francisco.

Miami won six of seven in the season series.

“They had our number this year,” Roberts said.

Giants 5, Diamondbacks 3

In Phoenix, Matt Moore struck out 11 in seven innings and Hunter Pence hit a key two-run double, helping San Francisco to the series sweep.

Mets 10, Braves 3

In Atlanta, Yoenis Cespedes hit a grand slam for New York, and Seth Lugo won his fourth straight start.

Brewers 2, Cardinals 1

In St. Louis, Ryan Braun hit a tiebreaking homer in the ninth inning, and the Milwaukee dropped the Cardinals back in the NL wild-card race.

Nationals 3, Phillies 2

In Washington, Gio Gonzalez pitched seven sharp innings for the NL East-leading Nationals, and Anthony Rendon doubled home the tiebreaking run.

Rockies 3, Padres 2 (10)

In San Diego, Mark Reynolds homered leading off the 10th inning and the Rockies salvaged a four-game split.

Reds 8, Pirates 0

In Pittsburgh, Tyler Holt and Brandon Phillips had three hits apiece, leading Brandon Finnegan and Cincinnati to the victory.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Red Sox 11, Blue Jays 8

In Toronto, David Ortiz hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning, and Jackie Bradley Jr. and Hanley Ramirez also connected.

Boston’s Koji Uehara threw a scoreless inning of relief.

Orioles 3, Tigers 1

In Detroit, Chris Tillman pitched six impressive innings in his return from the disabled list.

Rays 4, Yankees 2

In New York, Corey Dickerson hit a two-run homer, Matt Andriese won for the first time since June and the Rays stopped the Yankees’ seven-game winning streak.

Royals 2, White Sox 0

In Chicago, Ian Kennedy and three relievers combined on a two-hitter.

Indians 7, Twins 1

In Minneapolis, Cleveland ace Corey Kluber struck out 10 in seven innings, and Carlos Santana hit a three-run homer.

Angels 3, Rangers 2

In Anaheim, Andrelton Simmons hit two solo home runs, sending Jered Weaver and the Angels to the win.

Mariners 3, Athletics 2

In Oakland, Ketel Marte hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning to help Seattle to its fifth straight win.

The Mariners’ Norichika Aoki went 1-for-4.

INTERLEAGUE

Cubs 9, Astros 5

In Houston, Jorge Soler and Addison Russell homered to help Chicago move closer to clinching the NL Central.