Haraguchi sparkles as Hertha beats Ingolstadt

Genki Haraguchi put in a man-of-the-match performance, setting up both goals as Hertha Berlin won 2-0 away to Ingolstadt on Saturday to make it two out of two in the new German Bundesliga season.

The 25-year-old attacker, who scored the opening header in Japan’s 2-0 away win at Thailand in Tuesday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier, pinged a fast left-footed pass from midfield straight at the feet of Vedad Ibisevic before the Bosnian steered past the keeper in the eighth minute.

Haraguchi then floated in a perfect cross from the left four minutes from time for Julian Schieber to nod home the clincher.

“We’ve made a good start as a team (to the season),” said Haraguchi. “I’m fighting for my position every day and will keep battling without slacking off.”

In the Netherlands, midfielder Yuki Kobayashi made his debut for Heerenveen during its 3-1 home win over Twente.

The lefty, who joined over the summer from Jubilo Iwata, was booked six minutes into his European debut but was glad he made everyone aware of his presence in his 62 minutes on the pitch.

“I’ve managed to show my enthusiasm so I’m not bothered at all,” said the 24-year-old. “I think I had a display that conveyed the style of my play. I’d like to pull the team forward.”