Iwakuma matches career high with 15th victory

Hisashi Iwakuma’s 15th win did much more than end his four-game losing streak that dated to mid-August.

It also gave Seattle a much-needed lift to start its final West Coast road trip. More importantly, it helped keep the Mariners’ postseason hopes alive and inched manager Scott Servais’ team closer to the second AL wild card spot.

Iwakuma pitched into the seventh inning to match his career high with 15 wins, and the Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Friday night.

“We all fight and play to play in the playoffs,” Iwakuma said through an interpreter. “As a starter I only pitch one game every five days so being that day today you want to go out and give it all you got. I was able to do that tonight.”

Iwakuma (15-11) allowed two runs over 6⅔ innings to snap a four-game losing streak and become the third Japanese-born pitcher to have multiple 15-win seasons after Hideo Nomo and Daisuke Matsuzaka. Iwakuma, who also had 15 wins in 2014, struck out five and walked one.

Seattle’s Norichika Aoki, who finished 1-for-4, homered leading off the third.

Rangers 2, Angels 1

In Anaheim, Adrian Beltre broke a tie with his 440th home run in the eighth, and Yu Darvish pitched three-hit ball into the seventh.

Darvish limited the Angels to two singles in the first six innings while striking out nine in a no-decision.

White Sox 7, Royals 2

In Chicago, Carlos Rodon struck out a season-high nine over six innings.

Tigers 4, Orioles 3

In Detroit, Victor Martinez belted a tiebreaking homer in the eighth.

Yankees 7, Rays 5

In New York, Mark Teixeira broke open the game with a fourth-inning grand slam, and the Yankees extended their winning streak.

Red Sox 13, Blue Jays 3

In Toronto, Rick Porcello pitched seven innings to become the first 20-game winner in the majors, Hanley Ramirez hit a three-run homer and Boston trounced the Blue Jays.

Porcello (20-3) allowed two runs and six hits to become Boston’s first 20-game winner since Josh Beckett in 2007.

Indians 5, Twins 4

In Minneapolis, Mike Napoli hit a mammoth home run on the first pitch of the fifth inning.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Marlins 4, Dodgers 1

In Miami, Jose Fernandez tied a career high with 14 strikeouts, overshadowing Clayton Kershaw’s return from injury in the Marlins’ triumph over Los Angeles.

Miami’s Ichiro Suzuki, who pinch hit in the fifth, finished 0-for-1 with an RBI.

Giants 7, Diamondbacks 6 (12)

In Phoenix, Kelby Tomlinson’s one-out single in the 12th drove in Brandon Belt with the go-ahead run .

Mets 6, Braves 4

In Atlanta, Kelly Johnson had a pinch-hit double to drive in the go-ahead run in New York’s four-run eighth inning.

Nationals 5, Phillies 4

In Washington, Trea Turner slugged his second home run of the game with two outs in the ninth inning, a solo shot that lifted the Nationals past Philadelphia.

Cardinals 4, Brewers 3

In St. Louis, Matt Carpenter and Stephen Piscotty hit two-run homers in the fourth and Carlos Martinez pitched seven solid innings for the Cardinals.

Reds 4, Pirates 3

In Pittsburgh, Jose Peraza’s sacrifice fly snapped a ninth-inning tie.

Rockies 4, Padres 1

In San Diego, Tyler Chatwood had two important hits, including a two-run triple, while pitching Colorado past the Padres.

INTERLEAGUE

Cubs 2, Astros 0

In Houston, Kris Bryant hit a two-run homer and Jon Lester threw seven scoreless innings.