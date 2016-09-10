Hiroshima Carp capture first pennant since 1991

For two days, the Hiroshima Carp and their fans watched as Yomiuri Giants’ victories over other teams kept them from clinching a long-awaited Central League title.

Finally, on Saturday night, the Carp were able to take matters into their own hands.

Seiya Suzuki hit his 25th and 26th home runs of the season, veteran starter Hiroki Kuroda, one of the franchise’s favorite sons, did his part from the mound and the Carp ended a 25-year drought by beating the Giants 6-4 at Tokyo Dome to clinch their first CL pennant since 1991.

The Carp won the CL title for the seventh time in franchise history. As CL champions, they’ll host the final stage of the Climax Series, which begins Oct. 12. It will mark the first time a postseason game has been played in Hiroshima since the team beat the Seibu Lions in Game 5 of the 1991 Japan Series.

Hiroshima Prefecture Gov. Hidehiko Yuzaki and Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui were among those in attendance at the Big Egg to see the Carp return to glory. A few members of the 1991 team were also present in some capacity, among them former manager Koji Yamamoto, who was calling the game for Nippon Television.

Carp manager Koichi Ogata, who was also on the 1991 team, captured the pennant in his second year in charge.

Suzuki is in the middle of a tremendous season for Hiroshima. The fourth-year star, a native of Tokyo, went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs in the clincher. Suzuki is hitting .337 with 26 home runs and 87 RBIs. Ryuhei Matsuyama also went deep for Hiroshima.

Kuroda (9-8) pitched six innings, allowing three runs on six hits. He struck out four and hit one batter. The 41-year-old veteran’s name rang out across Tokyo Dome on a few occasions as Carp fans showered him with support. Kuroda pitched for the Carp from 1997-2007, then embarked on a seven-year MLB career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. He returned to Hiroshima to great fanfare last season.

The Carp beat the Giants on Aug. 24 at Tokyo Dome to light their magic number to win the pennant at 20. They went 11-2 over their next 13 games, while the second-place Giants were 5-8 over that same span.

The Carp could’ve clinched the pennant on Thursday night, when a win over the Chunichi Dragons dropped their magic number to one. The Giants prevented that with a win over the Hanshin Tigers the same night won again on Friday, beating the Tokyo Yakult Swallows while the Carp watched from a hotel in Tokyo.

Hiroshima arrived at Tokyo Dome with a chance to end things on Saturday, and the club didn’t come alone.

Carp fans invaded the Big Egg en masse, essentially turning the Giants’ home park into Mazda Stadium Northeast. The visitors’ sections were packed to the brim with red-clad fans and there were pockets of Hiroshima supporters in areas that are Giants territory on normal days. They were loud enough that the contest could’ve easily been mistaken for a Carp home game.

At least until Giants shortstop Hayato Sakamoto silenced them with with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first.

The Carp struck back in the third. Kosuke Tanaka drew a walk with one out, then sped around the bases and scored when Sakamoto made an error on a ball hit by Ryosuke Kikuchi.

Suzuki led off the fourth with his 25th home run of the season, tying the score at 2-2. Matsuyama untied it on the very next pitch, connecting on a solo homer to right-center that gave the Carp a 3-2 lead.

Suzuki went deep again in the fifth with a man on base to push the lead to three runs.

The Giants got a run back on Takehiro Donue’s RBI groundout in the bottom of the fifth.

The Carp pushed the lead back to three after Tanaka scored from third on an error by first baseman Shinnosuke Abe.