Badminton riding wave of popularity after success in Rio

Led by the gold medal-winning feat of the world’s No. 1-ranked female doubles pair, Ayaka Takahashi and Misaki Matsutomo, the Japan badminton squad achieved real success in last month’s Rio de Janeiro Olympics, and it’s helped boost the popularity of the sport here.

Overall, Japan’s men and women captured two medals and had three fifth-place finishes in Brazil.

The players who competed in the Olympics are certainly delighted about the results.

“When we are walking in the town together, we get noticed and some people talk to us,” Matsutomo, who earned the first-ever Olympic badminton gold for Japan with Takahashi, said at a news conference in Tokyo on Thursday. “We appreciated their support (during the Olympics), but it’s actually them who have told us their appreciation, so I’m overwhelmed.”

Said Takahashi: “I’m pleased that people talk to us at places such as in the trains, telling us that they were moved by our performance.”

But more than their newfound celebrity status, the players are ecstatic about their sport becoming more popular after the Olympics.

“A lot more people now tell me, ‘Congratulations’ and things like that,” said Nozomi Okuhara, who won bronze in the women’s singles in Rio. “And I’m glad that they get to know badminton more.”

The players will compete in the Sept. 20-25 Yonex Open at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, which is the only Badminton World Federation Super Series tournament in Japan, and some of the world’s best players will be competing.

Clearly helped by the Japanese players’ positive results in the Olympics, tickets for the tourney have reportedly been purchased a lot quicker than in usual years. As a result, event organizers decided to issue more tickets.

Matsutomo, 24, said she and partner Takahashi would start searching for a new style of play to continue their development after the end of the Rio Games. By doing so, they aim to play as hard as they can to make the fans realize how fun the game is.

“We’d like to perform as well as we can to make the fans feel it was worth coming (to the venue to watch our games),” Matsutomo said.

Takahashi, 26, insists it’s more fun for the fans to see live action than to watch on television screens.

“This is the only chance in Japan that you can watch some of the (top) players from around the world up close,” Takahashi said of the Yonex Open, where the pair will have a first-round bye. “I’d be happy if more people watch our game and I’m extremely pleased (about the better ticket sales).”

Badminton has maintained popularity in recent years, and there are about 260,000 registered players with the Nippon Badminton Association. But Japan’s Olympic success might cause an increase in the number of players.

“Some people who play badminton casually told me that it’s gotten harder to book a gymnasium (to play),” Okuhara, 21, said. “Badminton has always been a sport that you can casually play, but I’d be pleased if more people begin playing (after the Olympic fervor).”

The players also suggested that Japanese can compete with taller and bigger players from around the world.

“I’m short and can’t really strike hard, but I can still compete by using all four corners of the court, playing some mind games and using tactics,” said the 156-cm Okuhara, who’s currently No. 3 in the women’s singles world rankings. “That’s what makes it fun.”

Matsutomo said: “The more you do, the better you’ll get. It’s as clear as that. I’m enjoying that and that’s why I’ve been able to continue to play.”