Rookie Austin lifts Yanks with walk-off shot

Tyler Austin wasn’t sure if Yankees manager Joe Girardi would let him face a right-hander in the ninth inning.

Switch-hitting veteran Mark Teixeira was still on the bench, and the right-handed hitting Austin isn’t far removed from a long slump.

Girardi stuck with the rookie, and he came through, helping the Baby Bombers continue their unlikely push into postseason contention.

Austin hit a solo homer in the ninth to give New York its season-high fifth straight victory, 5-4 over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night.

Brian McCann hit two homers for the Yankees, who moved a season-high nine games over .500 (74-65).

After blowing three leads during the first six innings, New York moved within two games of Baltimore for the second AL wild card and four games of AL East-leading Boston. Resurgent New York plays 20 of its remaining 23 games against division opponents, putting it in position to compete despite selling off key pieces at the Aug. 1 deadline.

“I think everybody in this clubhouse believes that we can make a push at this thing and get in the postseason,” Austin said. “It’s an exciting time right now.”

Austin homered off Erasmo Ramirez (7-11) on a 3-2 pitch for his third homer since being called up Aug. 13. Teammates met him at home plate by dousing him with water in a raucous celebration.

“That was a huge team win for us,” Austin said, “and a special moment.”

A long one coming, too. Injuries and poor performance slowed Austin’s climb through the minors, and in 2015, he was demoted from Triple-A to Double-A during the season. He opened back at Double-A Trenton again this season, a disappointing assignment, but then forced his way to the majors with his bat.

Indians 10, Astros 7

In Cleveland, the Indians scored two runs on a controversial bases-loaded wild pitch by David Paulino in the third.

The Indians led 2-1 when Lonnie Chisenhall attempted to check his swing on a pitch in the dirt. The ball bounced away from catcher Jason Castro and rolled toward the on-deck circle near the Indians dugout.

Play was allowed to continue, although replays showed Chisenhall fouled off the pitch. All three runners — Francisco Lindor, Mike Napoli and Jose Ramirez — crossed the plate.

Mariners 6, Rangers 3

In Seattle, Kyle Seager hit a two-run homer and Lee Dae-ho added a solo shot as the Mariners handed Texas its fourth loss in five games.

Taijuan Walker (5-10) shook off two game-opening walks to finish five innings, giving up three runs and seven hits to win for the first time in six starts.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pirates 4, Reds 1

In Pittsburgh, starter Ivan Nova remained unbeaten with the Pirates and Kang Jung-ho hit a two-run double to key a three-run first inning.

Nova (12-6) pitched his second complete game in seven starts since being acquired from the New York Yankees in a trade on Aug. 1.

Phillies 4, Nationals 1

In Washington, Ryan Howard hit a three-run homer and, Alec Asher pitched six innings of two-hit ball coming off a suspension for Philadelphia.

Peter Bourjos homered for the Phillies.

Brewers 12, Cardinals 5

In St. Louis, Domingo Santana and Orlando Arcia hit back-to-back homers as Milwaukee continued its recent road dominance.

Hernan Perez had four hits and three RBIs for the Brewers, who won their season-high fifth straight on the road.

Padres 14, Rockies 1

In San Diego, Ryan Schimpf slugged a three-run homer and tied a career-high with four RBIs and Clayton Richard pitched seven scoreless innings for San Diego.

Schimpf, a rookie second baseman, hit his 18th home run of the season, all coming since July 1.

Strasburg sidelined

Washington AP

Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg has a strained flexor mass in his right elbow, and there is no timetable for his return.

Washington director of athletic training Paul Lessard said Thursday the injury is not season ending and the ligament Strasburg had repaired with Tommy John surgery in 2011 is unaffected.