Hakuho pulls out of basho due to injuries

Yokozuna Hakuho said Thursday he will sit out the entire Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament starting Sunday as he is still nursing injuries.

This is the fourth time for Hakuho to miss all or part of a tourney and the first since last year’s Autumn Basho, when he withdrew from the third day. It will be the first time he misses an entire tournament since the 2006 Kyushu tourney, when he was an ozeki.

“I’m sorry to the fans,” Hakuho said. “I want work on healing in time for the autumn regional tour and the Kyushu Basho (in November).”

The 31-year-old Mongolian yokozuna had been struggling to prepare for the upcoming 15-day event at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo due to injuries to his left knee and right big toe.

Hakuho remains three wins shy of becoming the third sumo wrestler in history with 1,000 victories.