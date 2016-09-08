Nishikori beats Murray to reach U.S. Open semis in dramatic comeback

Andy Murray dropped seven consecutive games after a let call caused by a loud noise in the arena’s speaker system during a fourth-set point and lost to Kei Nishikori 1-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 in a riveting U.S. Open quarterfinal Wednesday.

Murray, the No. 2 seed and 2012 champion at Flushing Meadows, disagreed with chair umpire Marija Cicak’s decision to immediately halt things when play was interrupted by a sound similar to what a gong might make. It happened with Murray already up two sets to one and holding a second break point at 1-all in the fourth.

Murray complained about the ruling right away, gave away the next three points to lose the game, then brought it up again with Cicak at the ensuing changeover, saying something similar had happened earlier without a re-do of the point.

“Exactly the same thing,” Murray exclaimed. “And I told you.”

He also spoke to a tournament supervisor about it, pleading his case and saying, “That’s not fair.”

Murray wound up losing 12 of 14 points right after the let call and seven games in a row to drop that set 6-1 and trail 2-0 in the fifth.

That same type of noise came from the Arthur Ashe Stadium speakers again at 4-1 in the fourth set. It also had happened during a women’s match Monday night between Ana Konjuh and Agnieszka Radwanska.

The U.S. Tennis Association said Wednesday that a “digital audio sound processor” was at fault and would be replaced before the night session.

Despite all the fuss, Murray eventually seemed to recover, breaking back and taking three games in a row to lead 5-4 in the fifth. But he wouldn’t take another game in a thrill-a-minute contest that lasted nearly 4 hours. At 5-all, 30-all, Murray double-faulted to set up break point, and Nishikori converted by reaching for a stretch volley winner.

Murray whacked the net as he went to the sideline for the changeover, and soon enough, his career-best run of reaching seven straight tournament finals would be over.

He had won 26 of his previous 27 matches, included a second Wimbledon championship in July and an unprecedented second consecutive Olympic singles gold medal last month. He beat Nishikori in straight sets in the semifinals at Rio de Janeiro, part of a 7-1 head-to-head edge for Murray coming into Wednesday.

But this time, 2014 U.S. Open runner-up Nishikori came through.

He next will face the winner of Wednesday night’s last quarterfinal between 2009 champion Juan Martin del Potro and No. 3 seed Stan Wawrinka. The other men’s semifinal Friday is No. 1 Novak Djokovic against No. 10 Gael Monfils.

At 3-all in the second set of Murray vs. Nishikori, rain interrupted play for the second time in the match. The retractable roof atop Ashe was shut during the second, longer shower, and the break of about 20 minutes gave Nishikori’s coach, 1989 French Open champion Michael Chang, a chance to run through the concourse to get down to the locker room and consult with his player.

Maybe that made a difference, because Nishikori eventually took the set by breaking in its last game, as Murray slapped a backhand into the net to close a 15-stroke exchange.

The edge went back to Murray late in the third, when he broke to lead 5-4 as Nishikori missed a backhand. Murray roared and punched the air as he went to the sideline. His coach, eight-time major champion Ivan Lendl, did not exactly mirror that celebratory mood, sitting with chin on hand up in the guest box.

Murray served out that set at love and seemed to be in good shape, up two sets to one. At 1-all in the fourth, though, everything changed.

In the women’s quarterfinals, 10th-seeded Karolina Pliskova easily eliminated Konjuh 6-2, 6-2 in just 57 minutes to get to the final four at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

Heading into the U.S. Open, Pliskova was the only current member of the top 20 in the WTA rankings who never had even been past the third round at a major.

“To be honest, I don’t care at what time it came. I’m just happy that it’s now and that it came,” said the 24-year-old Pliskova, who is participating in the 18th Grand Slam tournament of her career. “There are people saying that I could be there earlier, but right now I feel great and I feel it’s the right time for having the results like this.”

Pliskova leads the tour in aces this season and while she only produced three Wednesday, she 32 of 37 points on her serve and never permitted Konjuh to hold so much as a single break chance.

“Her serve,” the 92nd-ranked Konjuh summed up, “is just too good.”

Pliskova, who saved a match point while defeating seven-time major champion Venus Williams in the fourth round, will take a 10-match winning streak into Thursday’s semifinals. She’ll face Williams’ younger sister, No. 1 Serena, or No. 5 Simona Halep, who were scheduled to play Wednesday night.

Nishikori is now two wins away from becoming the first Asian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title.

Nishikori clinched the dramatic 1-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 comeback triumph in a shade under four hours.

“It was so exciting on the court but I tried to stay calm. It was really tough,” said Nishikori after reaching only his second Slam semi-final after his runner-up spot in New York in 2014.

“He’s a great returner, there were lots of up and downs. I didn’t start well.”

In a match that featured 17 breaks of serve, Nishikori prevailed for only his second win in eight matches against the world number two.

Murray looked to be in control at two sets to one ahead and carving out a break point in the third game of the fourth when a loud gong-like sound burst from the malfunctioning public address system in Arthur Ashe stadium.

It thudded around the stadium and echoed eerily beneath the roof, which had been closed due to rain midway through the second set.

Umpire Cicak ordered the point to be replayed much to the irritation of the Briton who lost his composure and the next five games as an acrobatic Nishikori leveled the tie.

The phantom noise emerged again later in the set and Murray’s mood was not helped when a startled butterfly flew around the court, causing great merriment when it obstinately clung to the net.

The butterfly was removed in the changeover but Murray’s black mood refused to budge as he carried on a running debate with the umpire and himself.

Nishikori broke for 1-0 in the deciding set and backed it up for 2-0 before Murray stopped an eight-game losing streak to hold.

Murray, with his focus suddenly rebooted, broke back for 2-2 against the man he had defeated in the Olympic semi-finals.

But back came Nishikori, stunning his rival to break again for 3-2 before holding for 4-2 as both men thrilled with a series of big hits, subtle touches and exhausting athleticism.

Nishikori surrendered the advantage again, giving up a 40-0 lead in the eighth game and missing an easy volley as Murray came back for 4-4.

The Briton was soon 5-4 up but Nishikori, showing nerves of steel, held and took victory when Murray blinked first in the 12th game, burying a backhand in the net.

Later Wednesday, world number 142 del Potro will bid to become the lowest ranked man to reach a Grand Slam semi-final since number 237 Vladimir Voltchkov made it to the last four at Wimbledon in 2000.

The 2009 champion, whose career was almost derailed by a series of wrist injuries, tackles third seeded Wawrinka, who is chasing a third semi-final place at the U.S. Open in four years.

Argentine giant del Potro, in his first Slam quarter-final in three years, has a 4-2 record over Wawrinka who had to save a match point to beat Dan Evans in the third round.

Wawrinka hasn’t beaten del Potro for eight years, while the 27-year-old Argentine knocked him out of Wimbledon in the second round this year.

Novak Djokovic reached his 10th successive U.S. Open semi-final on Tuesday when French opponent Jo-Wilfried Tsonga retired through injury.

The defending champion and world number one has cruised through the tournament having completed just two full matches thanks to one walkover and two retirements.

The 29-year-old, bidding for a third major of the year and 13th of his career, faces French 10th seed Gael Monfils in the semi-finals on Friday.