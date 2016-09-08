Ichiro passes Palmeiro, climbs to 26th on MLB all-time hit list

Ichiro Suzuki went 2-for-4 on Wednesday for the Miami Marlins in a 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The two hits raised Ichiro’s career hit total to 3,021, lifting him into 26th on the majors’ all-time hit list. Rafael Palmeiro, with 3,020, is 27th, while Hall of Famer Lou Brock is just ahead with 3,023.

Ichiro, batting second for the Marlins and playing left field, tripled with one out in the first and scored the game’s first run. He also singled.

Andrew Cashner finally resembled the pitcher the Marlins hoped he would be when they acquired him in a trade with San Diego in late July.

Cashner struck out nine over 5⅓ innings to win his first game for the team.

“Obviously good,” Miami manager Don Mattingly said. “He had a lot of pitches to get there. He was changing speeds a lot and was obviously successful.”

Mets 6, Reds 3

In Cincinnati, Jose Reyes homered on the first pitch of the game, Noah Syndergaard lasted five shaky shutout innings and New York won its fifth in a row.

Nationals 5, Braves 4

In Washington, Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg felt a pinch in the back of his elbow and was forced to make an early exit in his first start since returning from the disabled list.

Brewers 2, Cubs 1

In Milwaukee, Jonathan Villar hit two home runs and Keon Broxton robbed Anthony Rizzo of a homer in the ninth.

Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 1

In Los Angeles, Yasiel Puig homered and drove in another run, and Brock Stewart became the fourth consecutive rookie pitcher to win his start.

Pirates 4, Cardinals 3

In Pittsburgh, Kang Jung-ho led off the eighth inning with a home run.

Rockies 6, Giants 5

In Denver, Cristian Adames hit a two-run double in the ninth inning off Joe Nathan.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Rays 7, Orioles 6

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Corey Dickerson had a go-ahead RBI double in the seventh.

Athletics 4, Angels 1

In Oakland, Jharel Cotton won in his major league debut.

Indians 6, Astros 5

In Cleveland, Carlos Carrasco overcame a home run and an apparent bug in his eye to pitch into the eighth inning.

Mariners 8, Rangers 3

In Seattle, Adam Lind hit the fourth grand slam of his career as part of the Mariners’ five-run first inning.

White Sox 7, Tigers 4

In Chicago, Avisail Garcia hit a go-ahead single against his former team in a four-run eighth inning.

Yankees 2, Blue Jays 0

In New York, Bryan Mitchell earned his first major league win, combining with Luis Severino and Tyler Clippard to shut down Toronto.

Twins 6, Royals 5

In Minneapolis, Miguel Sano’s hustle led the Twins to a pair of early runs and his RBI double tied it in the decisive seventh.

INTERLEAGUE

Red Sox 7, Padres 2

In San Diego, Travis Shaw, Hanley Ramirez and Brock Holt homered and David Price threw seven solid innings.

Boston reliever Koji Uehara returned to action with a perfect eighth inning.

Pitching for the first time since returning from the disabled list on Monday, he struck out the first two men he faced.