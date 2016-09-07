Japan earns crucial breathing space with win over Thailand

After encountering an early stumbling block on the road to Russia for the 2018 World Cup finals, Japan comfortably beat Thailand 2-0 on Tuesday night to pick up its first three points of the final round of Asian qualifiers — and perhaps save coach Vahid Halilhozic from the very real possibility being fired.

Having been stunned 2-1 at home to the United Arab Emirates last Thursday, the general consensus, at least among the press, was that anything less than a win for Japan over rank outsider Thailand — in the final round of qualifiers for the first time since 2002 — would have probably spelled the end for Halilhodzic.

But goals in each half from Genki Haraguchi and Takuma Asano, two of three changes to the side that started in the defeat to the UAE, secured a one-sided victory that could have easily run into double figures at a rain-lashed Rajamangala Stadium.

Halilhodzic had looked shell-shocked since the UAE defeat but the Franco-Bosnian tactician was clearly a relieved man in the post-match press conference.

“It was a crucial win,” said the ex-Algeria coach. “It was not easy and I was concerned about what kind of psychological state the players would be in going into this match.

“But they really showed great determination to win. They created loads of chances and although they switched off at times I think it was a good performance.

“The pitch was in a difficult condition to play on and there were a couple of times at the end where, as we always do, nearly presented the Thais with a couple of gifts,” he continued.

“To put ourselves in that position shows that there are still some problems mentally. But I really want to congratulate the players. We will get stronger from here onward. We had various problems at the camp and a lot of players were injured and some players fatigued.

“But the medical and administrative staff, the whole staff, players included, prepared well. We put on a great performance and I want to congratulate them all. Teams that play against Thailand will find themselves in a difficult situation.”

Japan has two more games in the space of six days in October when it faces Iraq at home before playing away to Asian champion Australia.

Keisuke Honda, who went close to scoring on several occasions against the Thais and was guilty of one dreadful miss in front of an open goal, was also pleased with the result.

But he warned his teammates that they must keep same intensity for the eight remaining qualifiers.

“It’s important that we won,” said the AC Milan attacker. “There are a lot of things that the attacking players must reflect on but the defenders were only in a dangerous situation once in the game. We kept a clean sheet so they deserve credit.

“But just because we have won one game, that doesn’t mean we can relieve ourselves from the sense of danger. We have to keep it in mind that we have to keep winning.”

Captain Makoto Hasebe echoed Honda’s comments.

“The main thing was the result so in that sense we can be pleased,” he said. “We can savor the joy today and tomorrow. We had lots of chances early on but got ourselves in some tight spots and it would not have been a surprise if Thailand had equalized.

“But if you talk about what needs fixing then you could go on forever. From a personal point of view I think it is great that we won but we have to keep that sense of danger with us.”