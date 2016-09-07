Broncos, Panthers ready for rematch

Cam Newton and Von Miller won’t be watching much film of Super Bowl 50 as they prepare for Thursday night’s NFL kickoff between the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos.

The Panthers don’t really want to relive the nightmare, and the Broncos don’t want to live in the past.

Besides, “it’s two completely different teams,” Newton explained.

Not exactly.

The Panthers return 18 of 22 starters, the Broncos just 13.

Carolina’s secondary features a new starting free safety in Tre Boston and two rookie cornerbacks in James Bradberry and Daryl Worley.

The strength of Carolina’s defense is its fear-inducing front seven, and so star cornerback Josh Norman was deemed expendable. He signed with the Washington Redskins.

“I’m not going to look at them like they’re rookies,” Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders said. “I’m going to treat them like they’re Darrelle Revis and Richard Sherman.”

Back for the Panthers are star receiver Kelvin Benjamin, who missed last season with a knee injury, and running back Jonathan Stewart, who was nicked up in the Super Bowl and held to 29 yards on 12 carries.

The Broncos put a little bit more stock in the Super Bowl, but they, too, are more focused on the preseason and cutups of what the Panthers run than in that one performance.

“They’re returning 18 starters, same coaching staff and same players, really,” said Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall. “I think you could use a lot from that game, but you’d be fools to think that they’re going to run the same plays.”

Anyway, the Broncos have tried their best to put their Super Bowl triumph behind them.

“We let all of that go,” Broncos coach Gary Kubiak said. “This is a new team, new year, new season. We’re studying from what they’ve done this year, I’m sure they’re doing the same thing. We have to stay focused on this time around. We don’t talk about that at all, to be honest with you.”

Quarterback Peyton Manning retired a month after winning his second Super Bowl ring, and his longtime backup Brock Osweiler, who started seven games last season, followed him out of Denver 48 hours later when he accepted a $72 million offer from the Houston Texans.

Which leaves Trevor Siemian to make his first start as a pro.

Siemian, a seventh-round draft pick in 2015 from Northwestern who has just one snap — a kneel-down — on his NFL resume.

“It’s an unusual move, as we all know,” said NBC analyst Tony Dungy. “One thing you have to hang your hat on is John Elway knowing what quarterbacking is all about, and obviously he feels good about this move. I’ve watched Trevor Siemian in the preseason, and it certainly wouldn’t be what a coach would desire, that, ‘Hey, we’re going in with an untested player at the key position.’ But Siemian’s been there. They know him. They believe in him.”