Ichiro’s first home run of year not enough for Marlins

Ichiro Suzuki hit his first home run of the season Tuesday, but that was not enough to lift Miami as the Marlins lost 4-3 to the Philadelphia Phillies for their fifth straight defeat.

Ichiro, who was left out of the staring lineup for the first time in 10 games, came on as Miami was trailing 4-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning with no outs and Adeiny Hechavarria on second at Marlins Park.

He homered to right, into his team’s bullpen. Ichiro has now hit at least one home run in each of his 16 major league seasons. Coming in the Marlins’ 139th game, it was the deepest Ichiro had gone into a season before homering. He’s homered in 24 consecutive seasons, including eight of the nine years he played in Japan. His first homer came with the Orix BlueWave on June 12, 1993, off Hideo Nomo of the Kintetsu Buffaloes.

After his first career pinch-hit home run, the 42-year-old Ichiro fielded right and lined out to left in the ninth.

“Since (Bartolo) Colon had hit a home run, I wanted one, too,” Ichiro said, referring to the portly New York Mets pitcher who hit his first career homer in May, just weeks before turning 43 years old. “I feel relieved.”

But he emphasized that hitting a home run was the last thing on his mind during his plate appearance.

“That was the one thing I didn’t aim to do. I was thinking of going for a hit of course or a bunt or a productive out. But I also wondered whether those would help since we were three runs behind,” he explained.

Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 2

In Los Angeles, Ross Stripling and four relievers combined to stifle Arizona and the rookie helped himself with a go-ahead single in the second inning.

Brewers 12, Cubs 5

In Milwaukee, Jonathan Villar homered to start a five-run first inning against Jason Hammel.

Munenori Kawasaki was 1-for-1 with an RBI for Chicago.

Nationals 9, Braves 7

In Washington, pinch runner Michael Taylor scored the go-ahead run on catcher Tyler Flowers’ throwing error as part of a three-run eighth inning.

Cardinals 9, Pirates 7

In Pittsburgh, Matt Carpenter, Randal Grichuk and Jhonny Peralta all homered off closer Tony Watson with two outs in the ninth.

Giants 3, Rockies 2

In Denver, Kelby Tomlinson hit a one-out, tiebreaking single in the ninth.

Mets 5, Reds 3

In Cincinnati, Yoenis Cespedes hit the most damaging of New York’s four homers, a two-run shot in the seventh.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Yankees 7, Blue Jays 6

In New York, Brett Gardner made a leaping catch at the top of the left-field wall on Justin Smoak’s bases-loaded drive for the final out, and the Yankees held on during a nervy ninth.

Astros 4, Indians 3

In Cleveland, Corey Kluber lost for the first time since July 3 after Marwin Gonzalez connected for a three-run homer off the Indians’ ace in the second inning.

Rangers 10, Mariners 7

In Seattle, Elvis Andrus had a homer and three doubles and Jonathan Lucroy hit a two-run homer.

Royals 10, Twins 3

In Minneapolis, Kendrys Morales had two home runs, including a three-run blast.

White Sox 2, Tigers 0

In Chicago, Jose Abreu hit his fifth homer in seven games, and Miguel Gonzalez came off the disabled list to throw 6⅓ innings of six-hit ball.

Orioles 11, Rays 2

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Manny Machado capped a six-run fourth inning with a grand slam off Jake Odorizzi.

Athletics 3, Angels 2

In Oakland, Joey Wendle hit a go-ahead single during a three-run eighth inning.

INTERLEAGUE

Red Sox 5, Padres 1

In San Diego, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Chris Young homered and Clay Buchholz pitched six-plus solid innings.