Spain, Wales dominate; Kosovo gets first point

Spain began life under new coach Julien Lopetegui in perfect style, while Gareth Bale-inspired Euro 2016 sensations Wales and Kosovo earned a historic point in World Cup qualifying on Monday.

Lopetegui enjoyed a perfect competitive debut as Diego Costa, David Silva and Alvaro Morata all hit doubles in an 8-0 drubbing of Liechtenstein in Leon.

Over in Cardiff, Real Madrid forward Bale teed up Sam Vokes for a 38th-minute opener and then scored his 23rd and 24th international goals either side of an effort by Joe Allen, who registered his first in a 4-0 crushing of Moldova.

Elsewhere Daryl Murphy’s first ever international goal secured the Republic of Ireland a 2-2 draw against Serbia in Belgrade, and 10-man Italy beat Israel 3-1 in Haifa.

But arguably the performance of the night was in Turku where Valon Berisha made history, scoring Kosovo’s first goal in its competitive debut as it came from behind to draw 1-1 away to Finland.

The goal gave Kosovo a precious point in qualifying Group I after Paulus Arajuuri had put Finland in front from close range in the 18th minute.

Kosovo was accepted into FIFA in May, and this was a remarkable result given that world soccer’s governing body only gave its approval for a host of players to represent the Balkan outfit earlier on Monday.

Among those given the green light at the last minute were goalkeeper and captain Samir Ujkani, previously capped by Albania, Albert Bunjaku, who featured for Switzerland at the 2010 World Cup, and goal-scorer Berisha, who was playing for Norway as recently as June.

With several thousand Kosovans living in the Turku region, there was a sizable support for the away side in its first competitive outing.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. About 100 countries recognize it as a state now, but major countries like 2018 World Cup host Russia do not.

Serbia vehemently opposed Kosovo’s admittance to world governing body FIFA, which came soon after Europe’s governing body UEFA narrowly approved its membership.