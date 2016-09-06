Nishikori cuts down Karlovic, makes quarterfinals

Kei Nishikori felled the towering Ivo Karlovic of Croatia with surgical precision in a straight-sets win on Monday that lifted the sixth seed to the U.S. Open quarterfinals.

Nishikori, the U.S. Open runnerup two years ago, beat Karlovic 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) in the final main draw singles match at Louis Armstrong Stadium, which will be replaced by a new stadium with a retractable roof for the 2018 tournament.

It was a David and Goliath clash of physical opposites, but the 211-cm Karlovic’s game, apart from his prodigious serve, was overshadowed by the skills of Nishikori, more than 30 cm shorter at 178 cm.

The quick-footed Nishikori made 37-year-old Karlovic look like he was standing still, which he often was, as he raced to victory in 2 hours to earn a berth in the last eight.

“It’s never easy against someone like Ivo, he has a great serve,” Nishikori said about the Croat, who crushed a U.S. Open record 61 aces in his five-set, first-round win over Lu Yen-Hsun of Taiwan.

“I made a lot of returns of first and second serves and was happy with my return game today.”

Nishikori will play second seed Andy Murray in the quarterfinals. The 2012 title winner at Flushing Meadows, Murray, eased into the quarterfinals for the 22nd time in his past 23 majors, beating No. 22 Grigor Dimitrov 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Murray defeated Nishikori in the semifinals of the Rio Olympics last month en route to an unprecedented second consecutive singles gold medal.

“I’ve been playing well, especially today,” Nishikori said. “I think I played one of (my) best matches so far. So will try to recover well and play (more) good tennis next round.”

Karlovic hammered in 21 aces but when his first serves were not finding the mark, Nishikori pounced.

Entering the match, the Croat had led all players with 99 aces. Nishikori broke Karlovic twice and was credited with 44 winners against only seven unforced errors.

“I was able to get the break, first and second set, early. So that makes me a little more relaxed,” said Nishikori.

“And my serve was much better today. I was able to hit a lot of first serves in,” added Nishikori, who landed 60 percent of them.

He won on his fifth match point, but Nishikori was not fussed — the first four came after he had galloped to a 6-0 lead in the third-set tiebreaker, which he won 7-4.

Juan Martin del Potro, the 2009 champion, became the lowest-ranked man in the U.S. Open quarterfinals in 25 years, advancing when No. 8 seed Dominic Thiem stopped in the second set because of an injured right knee.

Del Potro missed 2½ years of major tournaments because of a trio of operations on his left wrist, so he’s ranked only 142nd. Jimmy Connors was 174th when he made a stirring run to the semifinals in New York at age 39 in 1991.

Del Potro has been playing as well as ever lately, winning the silver in Rio and picking up recent victories over Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka.

In the quarterfinals, del Potro’s opponent will be No. 3 Wawrinka, a 6-4, 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3 winner against Illya Marchenko.

Venus Williams went from down and out to a point from victory, then back again. In the end, she couldn’t quite get past a woman a dozen years younger and never before at this stage of a Grand Slam tournament.

Williams failed to convert a match point and lost 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) to 10th-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Monday, despite vociferous support from the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd down the stretch.

Serena Williams followed her sister in Ashe and beat Yaroslava Shvedova 6-2, 6-3 in the fourth round for her 308th Grand Slam match victory, breaking a tie with Roger Federer for most in the Open era, which dates to 1968.

Pliskova managed, just barely, to make it to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at age 24. Until this tournament, she never had been past the third round in 17 appearances at majors.

Pliskova will face 92nd-ranked Ana Konjuh, an 18-year-old from Croatia, who upset No. 4 Agnieszka Radwanska 6-4, 6-4 by compiling a 38-9 edge in winners. Also reaching the quarterfinals with a victory Monday was 2014 French Open runnerup Simona Halep, who eliminated No. 11 Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 7-5.