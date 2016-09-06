49ers cut tight end Miller after reports of arrest

The San Francisco 49ers released tight end Bruce Miller on Monday, just hours after he was arrested for assaulting two men.

Miller was charged with aggravated assault, elder abuse, threats and battery after an early-morning fight at a San Francisco hotel, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Miller was booked into county jail.

The police said they were called to the hotel at approximately 2:45 a.m. after Miller tried to enter a hotel room occupied by an elderly couple. The couple’s 29-year-old son, staying in the next room, then told Miller he was at the wrong room. Miller, who was intoxicated at the time, attacked the son and his 70-year-old father, who came to his son’s defense, police said.

The father was punched by Miller and both men were taken to the hospital for their injuries, police said.

KTVU-TV first reported the arrest.

The Niners initially said they were investigating the situation, then released Miller.

This is the second time Miller had a run-in with the law. In March 2015, Miller was arrested after he was accused of shoving his ex-fiancee and destroying her cellphone during an argument in Santa Clara. Miller pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace, and was required to attend a 16-week anti-domestic-violence counseling course.

Miller joined the 49ers in 2011 as a fullback after playing defensive end in college. He was a key part of San Francisco’s teams that went to three straight NFC title games and one Super Bowl in his first three years. In 77 games over five seasons, has 62 yards rushing on 28 carries, adding 76 catches for 734 yards.

Miller’s agent and lawyer, Jack Reale, said he was still gathering information Monday. Miller also did not respond immediately to a text message seeking comment.

Sanchez joins Cowboys

Frisco Texas AP

While Mark Sanchez has a new offense to learn in Dallas, the veteran quarterback sees another important element of his role in his first week as the backup with Dak Prescott preparing for the opener against the New York Giants.

After all, Sanchez was a rookie starter once, too.

“You don’t want to bombard the guy, especially as a rookie,” Sanchez said after his first practice with the Cowboys on Monday. “And I know from experience that’s really important. You don’t need a million people telling you how to throw a slant route. You just need to go with what you know, be as comfortable as you can, and I’m here to help.”

Sanchez signed with Dallas on Sunday, a day after he was released in Denver when he lost a battle for the starting job to second-year player Trevor Siemian.