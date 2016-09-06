Maeda collects 14th win in rout of D-Backs

The Dodgers mustered just one hit off Zack Greinke through three innings. Then their former teammate faltered and Los Angeles hammered the former Cy Young Award winner for five home runs.

Joc Pederson joined the 20-plus home run club with a solo shot and Los Angeles beat Greinke and the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-2 on Monday night in his first road start against his former team.

Kenta Maeda (14-8) allowed one run and three hits in 6⅓ innings, struck out eight and walked one to tie Kazuhisa Ishii and Ryu Hyun-jin for the second-most wins by a Los Angeles rookie, trailing only Rick Sutcliffe’s 17 in 1979.

“I pitched well today. I threw good fastballs,” Maeda said. “I didn’t want to allow runs early into the game because I was pitching against (Zack) Greinke, and it meant a lot that I held the opponents scoreless in the opening inning.”

Former Dodger Greinke (12-5) gave up eight runs — second-most this season — and nine hits in 4⅔ innings and struck out six. The five homers — four in the fifth inning — were a career-worst.

Rockies 6, Giants 0

In Denver, Chad Bettis threw a two-hitter for his first career complete game.

Cubs 7, Brewers 2

In Milwaukee, major league ERA leader Kyle Hendricks threw six strong innings for Chicago.

Nationals 6, Braves 4

In Washington, Trea Turner and Chris Heisey each homered during a five-run third inning.

Phillies 6, Marlins 2

In Miami, Freddy Galvis hit a two-run homer and Philadelphia snapped a six-game losing streak.

The Marlins’ Ichiro Suzuki went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the first inning.

Mets 5, Reds 0

In Cincinnati, Bartolo Colon pitched six innings of five-hit ball and Matt Reynolds homered for New York.

Cardinals 12, Pirates 6

In Pittsburgh, Adam Wainwright drove in three runs and survived five occasionally bumpy innings.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Yankees 5, Blue Jays 3

In New York, Masahiro Tanaka (12-4) won his fifth straight decision by beating Toronto. He allowed two runs and seven hits while walking three and striking out four.

Tigers 5, White Sox 3 (11)

In Chicago, Justin Upton hit a three-run homer in the 11th.

Astros 6, Indians 2

In Cleveland, rookie Alex Bregman continued his hot hitting with a two-run homer in the third inning.

Mariners 14, Rangers 6

In Seattle, Robinson Cano homered during a five-run first inning.

Orioles 7, Rays 3

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Ubaldo Jimenez threw a two-hitter for his first complete game since 2011.

Angels 10, Athletics 7

In Oakland, Kole Calhoun hit a solo home run in the second inning and Albert Pujols had a two-run double in the fourth for Los Angeles. Royals 11, Twins 5

In Minneapolis, Brian Dozier slugged three homers for the Twins in a loss to Kansas City.

INTERLEAGUE

Padres 2, Red Sox 1

In San Diego, Edwin Jackson struck out 11 in seven scoreless innings.