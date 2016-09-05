Hakuho struggling to be fit for Autumn Basho

Yokozuna Hakuho hinted Monday that he may not be able to take part in the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament starting Sunday as his preparations for the event at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan have been hampered by injuries.

“It’s not good to leave things half-baked,” the 31-year-old Hakuho said after morning practice at his Miyagino stable in Tokyo. “It looks difficult this time.”

The Mongolian yokozuna, who resumed training Sunday, plans to decide whether or not to participate in the upcoming meet on Thursday, a day before the Japan Sumo Association puts together the matchups for the first two days of competition.

Hakuho, who headed into the Nagoya tourney in July seeking a record-extending 38th championship, settled for a 10-5 record after he hurt his right big toe. He also experienced recurring pain in his left knee during the summer regional tour through the end of August.

The yokozuna checked the condition of his injuries during his hourlong practice Monday but was unable to carry out the ceremonial stamp or sit in a ritual squat and was seen limping at times.

“I can’t walk like I normally do. I will hurt other areas as well if I wrestle under these conditions,” said Hakuho, revealing that the pain and swelling have not completely subsided.

Hakuho remains three wins shy of becoming the third sumo wrestler in history with 1,000 victories, and he has not completely given up hope of achieving it at the Autumn meet.

“We have about a week to go (until the tourney starts),” he said.