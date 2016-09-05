Japan confident of rebounding against Thailand

Japan coach Vahid Halilhodzic believes his players have the quality and experience to get their World Cup qualification back on track with a win against Group B outsider Thailand at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium on Tuesday.

Japan is under pressure to rebound from a shock opening 2-1 defeat at home to the United Arab Emirates and see off the Thais, who put up a brave fight before going down 1-0 to Saudi Arabia in Riyadh.

“I know what the atmosphere is going to be like in the stadium and I have watched video footage of some of Thailand’s games and can see how much passion they have for football,” Halihodzic told a press conference Monday.

“I know they are capable of playing well at home, but Japan have enough quality and experience to be able to manage the game and we will head into the match with character and determination.”

Japan had a legitimate goal from substitute Takuma Asano against the UAE disallowed, while Thailand also cried foul after perceived injustices in its game against the Saudis.

“Thailand played really well against Saudi Arabia and deserved a better result and had unfair decisions go against them,” said Halilhodzic, who could not resist another swipe at Qatari referee Abdulrhaman Al Jassim for failing to see that Asano’s shot had crossed the line in Thursday’s game in Saitama.

“It was difficult to accept the last defeat. We gifted our opponents a free kick and penalty (to concede two goals) but we got stitched up by the referee.

“We were robbed in our own backyard but life goes on. After the game I did not criticize the players and I have tried to encourage them and get them back on track.

“They went out for dinner at a Japanese restaurant next to our hotel, although I wish they would eat other food sometimes, and I have tried to give them a lift and create a positive situation.”

Thailand is in the final round of qualifiers for the first time since 2002 and so all the pressure will be on Japan in Tuesday’s match, according to coach Kiatisuk Senamuang.

“Our strength is that we don’t have any pressure on our side. It is a long time since we have qualified for this round, not like Saudi Arabia and Japan,” he said.

“We have no fear. We played a friendly against South Korea a few months ago and only lost 1-0 so that was very positive and shows that Thai football has improved.

“We have been playing mostly with the same players and preparing for this (qualification) competition for a long time and I think the players are ready.”