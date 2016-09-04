Serena breaks record with win over Larsson

Serena Williams sped past another milestone Saturday, dominating Sweden’s Johanna Larsson 6-2, 6-1 to surpass Martina Navratilova for most Grand Slam wins by a woman with 307.

Not only has world No. 1 surpassed Navratilova, she matched Roger Federer’s mark for men.

“To be up there with both men and women is something that’s super-rare, and it actually feels good,” said Williams, who said she was “really excited” to reach 307.

“Obviously I want to keep that number going higher,” added Williams, who will get her chance when she takes on Kazakhstan’s Yaroslava Shvedova in the fourth round for a quarterfinal berth.

In the one hour it took to subdue Larsson, Williams appeared untroubled by the shoulder injury that has slowed her since her Wimbledon triumph.

“It definitely feels solid,” she said. “I’m doing a lot of work on it so I can keep it in this position.”

Shvedova advanced to the round of 16 in New York for the first time by beating Zhang Shuai 6-2, 7-5.

Venus Williams advanced comfortably Saturday night by beating No. 26 Laura Siegemund 6-1, 6-2. In that half of the draw, only the players with the last name Williams have won a Grand Slam title; the sisters could meet in the semifinals a year after Serena eliminated Venus in the quarters. Venus will face No. 10 Karolina Pliskova in the fourth round.

In other matches, No. 4 Agnieszka Radwanska beat Caroline Garcia 6-2, 6-3 and next meets Ana Konjuh, a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 winner over Varvara Lepchenko. Also advancing were No. 5 Simona Halep and No. 11 Carla Suarez Navarro.