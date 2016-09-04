Chappell conquers nerves to take lead into third round

Kevin Chappell made six birdies and an eagle Saturday and wound up with the 36-hole lead at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

Nothing brought out more emotion than his only bogey.

Chappell missed the green well to the right on the 13th hole and with a far right pin, he didn’t have much of a shot. He tried to chip it up the hill, only it came up short. He tried a flop that didn’t quite stay on the green. And all he could think about was last week at Bethpage Black.

Chappell was in reasonable shape late in the second round at The Barclays when he finished bogey-double bogey-bogey. Instead of being one shot behind, he dropped four shots in three holes. At the TPC Boston, he wondered if he was headed down the same road.

Not this time. Chappell holed the 15-foot bogey putt, added two birdies and closed out a 7-under 64 for a one-shot lead at the halfway point.

“I was fighting some internal demons there,” Chappell said. “I couldn’t help but recall the same situation last Friday. To know that, refer to it and then not let it happen again is huge, and that’s why you saw the emotion from me.”