Wisconsin rallies for upset of No. 5 LSU at Lambeau Field

Rafael Gaglianone booted the 47-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin’s defense backed up their strong-legged kicker with a late-game interception.

Then LSU offensive lineman Josh Boutte delivered a devastating hit.

The Badgers staved off the fifth-ranked Tigers’ desperate last-ditch drive for a 16-14 victory Saturday in a game that dealt an early blow to LSU’s national title hopes.

LSU’s frustration was on full display at the end of the game, when Boutte was ejected for a flagrant foul after the vicious blind-side hit on Wisconsin’s D’Cota Dixon. The safety had sealed the win with an interception with 57 seconds left.

“It was honestly unbelievable when I turned around and saw that D’Cota had the ball in his hands,” Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Watt said. “A little scuffle broke out from the LSU team. In the end that’s the way they play football and we have our ways to play football.”

Dixon picked off Brandon Harris at the Wisconsin 25 and slipped to the ground. A nearby official waved both arms above his head as if signaling the play was over, while Dixon ran off with teammates with his right index finger pointed in the air in celebration.

That’s when Boutte rushed over and leveled Dixon.

LSU’s Heisman Trophy hopeful Leonard Fournette ran for 138 yards on 23 carries but walked gingerly to the sideline after his final carry, a 15-yard run with less than 2 minutes left.

Miles said Fournette would have returned if LSU was able to get the ball back.

Instead, the Tigers will limp home with their first loss in a season opener in Miles’ 12 years as LSU coach.

This will surely put Miles back on the hot seat after he was nearly run out of Baton Rouge after a 9-3 season in 2015.

“We knew what was at stake this season. Our goal is to win it all and go undefeated. It’s a hurtful feeling,” cornerback Tre’Davious White said.

No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 20 USC 6: In Arlington, Texas, true freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes to ArDarius Stewart and ran for two more scores, and top-ranked Alabama opened its national championship defense with a rout.

No. 15 Houston 33, No. 3 Oklahoma 23: In Houston, Brandon Wilson went end line to end zone for a touchdown on an Oklahoma missed field goal and the Cougars beat the Sooners.

No. 2 Clemson 19, Auburn 13: In Auburn, Alabama, Deshaun Watson passed for 248 yards, including 174 to Mike Williams in his return from an injury, and Clemson escaped with a victory over Auburn.

No. 6 Ohio State 71, Bowling Green 10: In Columbus, Ohio, J.T. Barrett threw six touchdown passes and the Buckeyes rolled up a school-record 776 yards.

No. 7 Michigan 63, Hawaii 3: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Wilton Speight threw three touchdown passes in the first half the Wolverines beat Hawaii in their most lopsided victory since 1975.

No. 13 TCU 59, South Dakota St. 41: In Fort Worth, Texas, Kenny Hill accounted for five touchdowns after a shaky start in his TCU debut, KaVontae Turpin returned a punt 81 yards for a score and the Horned Frogs pulled away late in a victory over the Jackrabbits.