49ers keep Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick survived San Francisco’s roster cuts on Saturday when the 49ers determined that his ability as a quarterback more than offset any potential distraction over his refusal to stand during the national anthem.

Coach Chip Kelly announced that Kaepernick will start the season as the backup to Blaine Gabbert with Christian Ponder as the third-stringer. Kelly had telegraphed that move to keep Kaepernick earlier in the week when he called him one of his team’s two best quarterbacks.

Kaepernick’s status on the team was briefly in question after his anthem protest over racial oppression and police brutality in the United States became public last weekend. But the Niners determined his ability as a player outweighed any potential distraction.

“When he’s here, he’s all about football and all about work,” Kelly said. “That’s what I’ve seen since we’ve been here. He continues to display that every day he’s been in this building.”

Kaepernick once again protested the anthem on Thursday night in San Diego, but kneeled alongside teammate Eric Reid, instead of sitting, in a move meant to show more respect to veterans.

Vikings acquire Bradford

Philadelphia AP

Sam Bradford was given the trade out of Philadelphia he wanted months ago, just eight days before the season opener.

The Minnesota Vikings found their emergency replacement for Teddy Bridgewater, paying a steep price while signaling anew they’re in it to win it this year.

Bradford was sent to the Vikings on Saturday for a pair of draft picks, including a first-rounder in 2017.

“We felt this was a very rare and unique opportunity to add a quarterback of Sam’s caliber,” Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said, adding: “We did not mortgage the future in my mind.”

After Bridgewater went down with a gruesome injury to his left knee in practice on Tuesday, Spielman initiated a marathon evaluation session of other potential options around the league. He publicly expressed confidence on Thursday in Shaun Hill to take over for Bridgewater, but the 15-year veteran Hill has only been a starter as an injury fill-in and has limited arm strength with which to stretch the field for Adrian Peterson and the rest of the offense.