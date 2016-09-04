Giants’ Bumgarner outduels Cubs’ Arrieta

Madison Bumgarner facing Jake Arrieta had an October feel to it, and the San Francisco Giants performed like they belong in the postseason.

Bumgarner outpitched Arrieta with 10 strikeouts over six innings, and San Francisco pounced on rare miscues by the Chicago Cubs in a 3-2 victory on Saturday.

Bumgarner (14-8) allowed two runs and five hits in his fourth victory in his last five starts. San Francisco, trying to catch Los Angeles in the NL West, rebounded from a pair of one-run losses in the first two games of the four-game set against the major league leaders.

“We’re going up against a team that, I don’t think they’ve clinched yet, but they’re going to be there,” Bumgarner said. “And we’re planning on being there. So it’s a playoff-type of matchup.”

The Giants had a major league-best 57-33 record at the All-Star break. But they are just 16-29 since that point, leaving them looking up at the Dodgers and clinging to the top spot in the wild-card race.

“It was one we definitely wanted and needed,” catcher Buster Posey said. “It was good to score some runs off Arrieta and then for our bullpen to hold the lead.”

Arrieta (16-6) was charged with three runs — two earned — and four hits in six innings in his first loss since July 30. Chicago had won five in a row overall.

“A little bad luck, a little missed execution,” Arrieta said.

Mets 3, Nationals 1

In New York, Curtis Granderson and James Loney came through with big hits to back pitcher Robert Gsellman (2-1).

Reds 9, Cardinals 1

In Cincinnati, Zack Cozart hit a pair of doubles during run-scoring innings that included St. Louis misplays.

Dodgers 5, Padres 1

In Los Angeles, Rich Hill pitched six sparkling innings and Yasmani Grandal hit a three-run homer.

Brewers 7, Pirates 4

In Pittsburgh, struggling rookie Orlando Arcia had three hits, including a tiebreaking single in Milwaukee’s four-run eighth inning.

Braves 6, Phillies 4 (10)

In Philadelphia, Adonis Garcia scored the winning run in the 10th inning after homering twice earlier in the game.

Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 4

In Denver, Chris Owings had a career high-tying four hits.

INTERLEAGUE

Indians 8, Marlins 3

In Cleveland, Trevor Bauer overcame a shaky first inning and pitched into the ninth and Francisco Lindor was 4-for-4 at the plate.

Miami’s Ichiro Suzuki finished 2-for-3.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Rangers 12, Astros 4

In Arlington, Texas, Adrian Beltre and Nomar Mazara each homered and Derek Holland pitched his third straight quality start.

Orioles 2, Yankees 0

In Baltimore, Kevin Gausman outpitched CC Sabathia for the second time in seven days, Adam Jones homered and the Orioles got their third straight shutout against New York.

Rays 7, Blue Jays 5

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Matt Duffy’s three-run double highlighted a five-run sixth inning and last-place Tampa Bay beat AL East-leading Toronto for the second straight game.

Royals 5, Tigers 2

In Kansas City, Eric Hosmer hit his career-high 20th homer, Yordano Ventura pitched into and out of trouble and the Royals snapped a three-game skid.

Twins 11, White Sox 3

In Minneapolis, Miguel Sano and Trevor Plouffe each homered during an eight-run third inning.

Red Sox 11, Athletics 2

In Oakland, Rick Porcello didn’t allow a baserunner until Jake Smolinski’s one-out double in the sixth on the way to his majors-leading 19th victory.

Boston’s Junichi Tazawa threw a scoreless inning of relief for the Red Sox.

Angels 10, Mariners 3

In Seattle, Kole Calhoun and Albert Pujols both homered twice, Mike Trout also went deep and Los Angeles beat the Mariners.