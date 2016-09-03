Nadal advances to fourth round

Rafael Nadal doesn’t quite know what to expect as he heads into the second week of the U.S. Open for the first time since his second title run in 2013.

The fourth-seeded Spaniard looked in fine form in a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Russian Andrey Kuznetsov on Friday.

But with the memory of his forced retirement from the French Open with a wrist injury that also caused him to miss Wimbledon still fresh, Nadal is taking nothing for granted.

“I don’t know in which kind of level I am,” said Nadal, who won titles in Monte Carlo and Barcelona before his season was interrupted.

He’s in the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time since he reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros last year.

“It’s true that when I had to stop I was playing great. I felt myself ready for the French. I don’t know where I am today. Only thing I know is I am happy.

“I am excited to play the U.S. Open. For me it’s great news that I am on the tour again, and I am playing every day with less pain on the wrist.

“That’s most important thing.”

Nadal was all but flawless in the opening set on Friday, but wilted a little as Kuznetsov stepped up the attack in the second.

“I lost the serve in the second for a couple of games. I was serving bad,” Nadal said. “When you play against a player like him, that he’s able to return quick, hit a lot of good shots, then you are in big trouble. That’s what happened.”

With the second set secured, a relaxed Nadal got back in the groove, although a double fault sandwiched between two forehand errors saw him waste three match points in the final game.

He gave himself another chance on the next point when he kept an entertaining rally alive with a between-the-legs lob, and finished it off with a service winner.

Nadal, who hasn’t dropped a set in three matches, next faces France’s 24th-seeded Lucas Pouille, a 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 winner over Spain’s 15th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut.

Although his quarter of the draw has opened up with the early exit of Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic, Nadal said any player he’ll encounter from here on in will pose a serious threat, regardless of ranking.

Of his own world No. 5 ranking, he said: “Sometimes I can play better than the No. 5, sometimes I can play much worse than the No. 5.

“And that happens the same with the other seeded players,” he added. “We’ll see what’s coming the next couple of days.”

Thanks to injuries to two opponents, Novak Djokovic did not exactly need to put in much work to reach the fourth round for the 10th consecutive year. So it made sense that the defending champion and No. 1 seed would spend some extra time practicing under the watchful eye of coach Boris Becker on Friday after spending a grand total of 31 minutes of match time on court over the second and third rounds.

“I don’t think I ever had this kind of situation in my career,” Djokovic said. Yes, Djokovic got another free pass at Flushing Meadows, advancing this time when Mikhail Youzhny stopped because of a strained left hamstring while trailing 4-2 after a little more than a half-hour of play.

Youzhny received treatment from a trainer early on, getting his left leg wrapped, but briefly tried to continue. After holding serve in the sixth game, closing it with an overhead putaway up at the net, the Russian — a semifinalist in New York in 2006 and 2010, and a former top-10 player now ranked 61st — shook his head and told the chair umpire he couldn’t keep going.