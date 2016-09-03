NFL legend Taylor arrested on DUI charge

The Florida Highway Patrol said ex-New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor has been arrested in Palm Beach County on a DUI charge, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Spokesman Sgt. Mark Wysocky told the newspaper that Taylor was arrested after a crash on Florida’s Turnpike. Wysocky said more details will be released Saturday.

WPTV reported that Taylor, 57, was driving south on the turnpike from Beeline Highway about 5:20 p.m. when he became involved in a crash. The TV station said that Taylor switched lanes and hit a motor home and sideswiped a patrol vehicle.

Taylor was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail, WPTV reports.

Taylor played 13 seasons with the New York Giants, helping the team win Super Bowl titles in 1987 and 1991.

In 2011, Taylor pleaded guilty in New York to sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute, misdemeanor charges. He was sentenced to six years of probation.