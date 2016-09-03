Wade wants tougher gun laws after cousin’s murder

Dwyane Wade has lashed out against Chicago’s gun laws, calling them weak and saying he’s urged officials in his hometown to enact changes to make the city safer.

The Chicago Bulls star, whose cousin was shot to death last week, also said his children are afraid of police officers in the same way he was growing up and that prisons need to better rehabilitate inmates. Wade added that he was left with “a bad taste” in his mouth when Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump tweeted about his cousin’s murder.

Wade spoke to ABC News in an interview broadcast Friday. The funeral for Nykea Aldridge, a mother of four who was killed on a Chicago street, is Saturday.

“For our family, it was very tough,” Wade said.

Aldridge was one of 90 people killed in August in Chicago, a city that has been ravaged by gun violence and once had some of the nation’s strictest gun-control laws, many of which are no longer on the books. Wade is returning to Chicago this season after spending the first 13 years of his pro career with the Miami Heat.

“My purpose for being back in the city is bigger than basketball,” Wade said. “Basketball is a big part of it, of course. It’s what I do for a living. But I think my purpose at the end of the day is hopefully to come to Chicago and be a part and be the voice that can help bring people together.”

Aldridge, 32, was pushing her baby in a stroller near a school where she’d planned to register her children when she was shot in the head and arm. She wasn’t the intended target, police said.

Two brothers have been charged with her killing.