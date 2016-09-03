Lester gives inspiring start on hill

When Anthony Rizzo found out the eight-year anniversary of him being declared cancer-free fell on the same day fellow cancer survivor Jon Lester was pitching, he told Lester he was going to throw a no-hitter.

He came close.

Lester pitched 6⅔ innings of no-hit ball and settled for his second complete game of the season, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Friday to move a season-high 40 games over .500.

It coincided with a Major League Baseball initiative that had players and umpires wearing gold sweatbands to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

“It’s a little more special for me and Rizz, just with our foundations and what we’ve been through,” said Lester, who ove came lymphoma a decade ago. “He did say the other day I was going to throw a no-hitter on the kids’ strike out cancer day. It would have been pretty cool, but glad we got the win instead.”

Hunter Pence ended Lester’s bid for a second no-hitter with a homer to left on a 1-2 changeup that cut over the plate. Brandon Crawford followed with a double, and Lester (15-4) got Eduardo Nunez to line to third. He then worked around Trevor Brown’s one-out double in the eighth.

“We ran into a very hot pitcher who’s throwing the ball very well and he was on top of his game,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “Still, you’ve got to generate some offense.

“I will say we hit some balls hard right at them, too. We could’ve used a break on Nunez’s ball. He just hit it right at him or right there the game is tied.”

Lester allowed three hits and walked two. Chicago has won five straight to improve to 87-47. The last time the Cubs were 40 games over .500 was the end of the 1945 season.

“It’s pretty incredible,” Chicago manager Joe Maddon said.

David Ross and Dexter Fowler had RBI hits in the second off Albert Suarez (3-3).

Pence’s second homer in two days ended a 12⅔-innings hitless streak (0-for-40) for San Francisco. The Giants are a major league-worst 15-29 since the All-Star break.

The 32-year-old Lester threw a no-hitter on May 19, 2008, for Boston against Kansas City. That came less than two years after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Nationals 4, Mets 1

In New York, Bryce Harper hit two doubles and became the latest player to steal a base against Noah Syndergaard, helping A.J. Cole post his first major league win.

Like a lot of teams, Washington came out running on Syndergaard (12-8), swiping four bases in the early innings. Tall and slow to the plate, he’s had 45 runners steal with him on the mound — the most against any pitcher since Hideo Nomo in 2001, ESPN Stats & Info reported.

Reds 3, Cardinals 2

In Cincinnati, Eugenio Suarez singled up the middle with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, rallying the Reds past St. Louis.

Braves 8, Phillies 4

In Philadelphia, Freddie Freeman hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth and Matt Kemp had four RBIs in Atlanta’s victory.

Rockies 14, Diamondbacks 7

In Denver, Nick Hundley hit a grand slam and pinch hitter Daniel Descalso also homered in a seven-run eighth inning that sent Colorado past Arizona.

Brewers 1, Pirates 0

In Pittsburgh, six Milwaukee relievers picked up the slack when starter Junior Guerra’s return from the disabled list lasted less than four innings.

Padres 4, Dodgers 2

In Los Angeles, Yangervis Solarte hit a tie-breaking home run leading off the eighth inning for last-place San Diego.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Orioles 8, Yankees 0

In Baltimore, Mark Trumbo hit his major league-leading 41st homer to cap a six-run second inning, and the hosts peppered New York with four long balls.

Red Sox 16, Athletics 2

In Oakland, David Ortiz singled twice and drove in three runs and David Price won his fifth consecutive start as Boston hammered the hosts.

Rangers 10, Astros 8

In Arlington, Texas, Rougned Odor homered for the third straight game in a seven-run fourth inning, Carlos Gomez had two hits in his first game against his former team and the Rangers held off Houston.

Tigers 7, Royals 6

In Kansas City, Miguel Cabrera homered and finished with three hits and four RBIs to help Detroit beat the Royals.

Rays 8, Blue Jays 3

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Alex Cobb went five solid innings during his first start in two years, Logan Morrison hit a go-ahead two-run homer, and Tampa Bay beat AL East-leading Toronto.

White Sox 11, Twins 4

In Minneapolis, Todd Frazier homered for the second straight game and Adam Eaton had four hits to spark Chicago.

Mariners 11, Angels 8

In Seattle, Ketel Marte had two singles and three RBIs in a nine-run second inning and the Mariners stopped a five-game losing streak.

INTERLEAGUE

Indians 6, Marlins 2

In Cleveland, Carlos Carrasco struck out 11 while pitching scoreless ball into the eighth inning, and the Indians beat Miami.

Marlins designated hitter Ichiro Suzuki went 0-4 in the loss.