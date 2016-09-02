Decorated swimmer Matsuda to retire after National Sports Festival

Takeshi Matsuda, who helped Japan win the silver medal in the men’s 4×100-meter medley relay at the 2012 London Olympics, announced Friday he is to retire after the annual National Sports Festival next week.

The 32-year-old, who won bronze medals in the 200 butterfly at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Games before adding another in Rio de Janeiro as a member of the 4×200 freestyle relay, will hold a news conference on Sept. 12 in Tokyo.

“Brazil is far. I wanted everyone in Japan to see me swim again,” Matsuda said after he visited Miyazaki Gov. Shunji Kono at his native prefectural government’s office. “I’ve been thinking for the past halfa year about the situation I’d sign off under.”

Matsuda, who made his Olympic debut at the 2004 Athens Games, will compete in the men’s 400 freestyle at the national meet in Iwate Prefecture.