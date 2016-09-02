Twins top ChiSox to halt 13-game slide

Byron Buxton’s trip back to Minnesota included an early morning wakeup, a flat tire on his rental car on the way to the airport, nearly 5-km walk and a changed flight, followed by the need to get his car out of security when he got back to the Twin Cities.

The long, tiring trip was worth it Thursday night.

Buxton homered in his return to the majors, and Trevor Plouffe continued his resurgence with a two-run shot as the Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 8-5 to end a 13-game losing streak.

“I’m about to go straight to the pillow,” Buxton said. “I’m exhausted.”

Buxton started his third stint with Minnesota this season in surprising fashion, connecting for a three-run home run to cap a five-run second inning. The home run reached the second deck in left field and was Buxton’s second of the season, his first in 34 games.

The former top prospect has had a rough transition to the majors, hitting .199 entering Thursday in 109 career games the past two seasons. He was sent back to Triple-A Rochester on Aug. 7 after a 1-for-18 stretch saw his 2016 average dip to .193.

“We’re going to be looking for positive signs here,” Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said. “He’s still very young in terms of age and experience. He’s got a lot of work to do.

“But we all know that there’s talent there that we’re hoping to see that he can harness a little bit more consistently.”

The Twins got to Chicago starter Jose Quintana, who entered the day leading the American League with a 2.77 ERA. Quintana (11-10) allowed seven runs and seven hits in five innings and saw his ERA rise to 3.05.

Ervin Santana (7-10) escaped trouble to win for the fourth time in five decisions. He gave up 11 hits and two walks, but allowed just two runs as the Twins snapped their losing streak, one less than the franchise record for a season.

Brandon Kintzler recorded his 13th save in 14 chances.

“Everybody seems more happy than yesterday,” Santana said. “But it’s still, we have more games to play.”

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Braves 9, Padres 6

In Atlanta, Freddie Freeman homered and the Braves broke it open with a five-run fifth inning, beating San Diego to complete their first three-game sweep at Turner Field this season.

One day after Minnesota dipped below Atlanta to the worst record in the majors, the Braves kept on winning behind six solid innings from Mike Foltynewicz (8-5) and another strong showing from their hitters. They scored at least seven runs for the fifth straight time at home.

Marlins 6, Mets 4

In New York, Christian Yelich hit a three-run homer that helped Miami beat shaky Jacob deGrom to end its season-worst five-game losing streak.

Yelich homered and singled twice, drove in four runs and stole two bases. He also made a dashing, diving catch in center field with the bases loaded and two outs in the second.

The Marlins’ Ichiro Suzuki, who batted second, went 2-for-5 and scored a run.

Cubs 5, Giants 4

In Chicago, Addison Russell hit a two-run single with the bases loaded in the seventh inning to lead the Cubs past San Francisco.

Chicago spoiled a shaky Jeff Samardzija’s return to Wrigley Field and started September on a winning note after going 22-6 to match the 1932 team for the best August in franchise history.