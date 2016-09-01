Brown, Redskins beat Bucs in rain

Mack Brown ran for 149 yards and a touchdown in the rain to lead the Washington Redskins to a 20-13 preseason-closing victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday night.

With Tropical Storm Hermine approaching Florida’s Gold Coast, the game — played in mostly empty Raymond James Stadium — was moved up 24 hours from Thursday, when the NFL’s other 30 teams will conclude the exhibition schedule.

Brown, a first-year pro out of Florida, spearheaded a 245-yard rushing attack and scored on a 60-yard burst in the second quarter. He also broke runs of 21 and 22 yards in helping Washington build a 13-0 halftime lead.

Rookie Nate Sudfeld played the entire game at quarterback for the Redskins, who left Kirk Cousins and the rest of Washington’s projected starters behind in Virginia to attend the team’s Welcome Home Luncheon, an annual event that raises money for a charitable foundation.

Meanwhile, 21 of 22 players listed as regulars on Tampa Bay’s depth chart, including quarterback Jameis Winston, did not dress.

That left plenty of opportunities for young hopefuls such as Brown, who spent parts of last season on Washington’s practice squad, and Bucs receiver Bernard Reedy to state their case for surviving final cuts Saturday, the deadline to trim rosters to the regular-season limit of 53 players.

Winston’s backup, Mike Glennon, started for Tampa Bay and played into the second quarter. Third-stringer Ryan Griffin, who’s also expected to make the team, got the rest of the work at quarterback and threw a touchdown pass to Reedy in the final minute.

NFL clears three players

New York AP

NFL stars James Harrison, Clay Matthews and Julius Peppers can start the regular season without having the specter of a league investigation over whether they used performance-enhancing drugs hanging over their heads.

The NFL cleared all three players on Wednesday, saying there was “no credible evidence” the players were guilty of any of the claims made in a documentary by Al-Jazeera America in January.

An NFL statement said “the investigation involved witness interviews, a review of relevant records and other materials, electronic research, and laboratory analysis and review.” The league threatened Harrison, Matthews, Peppers and free agent Mike Neal with indefinite suspensions if they did not meet with investigators. All of them were mentioned in an Al-Jazeera television interview with Charlie Sly, who worked as an intern at an anti-aging clinic.

In the December report, Sly made claims of PED use by several athletes, including Harrison, Peyton Manning and the three others, but later recanted his claims.

NFLPA attorney Heather McPhee sent a letter to the NFL earlier this month of accusing it of trying to “bully and publicly shame” Harrison without offering evidence beyond a brief mention in the Al-Jazeera interview.

McPhee’s letter said Harrison would meet with the NFL at 5 p.m. Aug. 30 at the team’s facility, and would only discuss the portion of the Al-Jazeera interview that mentioned the 14-year veteran.

The five-time Pro Bowl linebacker initially insisted NFL commissioner Roger Goodell come to Harrison’s house to conduct the interview in person, though he later backed off.